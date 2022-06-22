New York Governor Kathy Hochul remarked that pro-lifers are Neanderthals during an address given at the Great Hall of Cooper Union on June 13.

Faithwire said the demeaning comments were made by Governor Hochul in the face of Roe v. Wade's threat of being overturned. Hochul said that the leaked United States Supreme Court draft opinion is a sign of the "sky on the verge of falling" in the country.

"This is the United States of America, where freedom and liberty are supposed to mean something. It's the rock upon which we were founded. It is supposed to mean something. Except in the eyes of some neanderthals who say women are not entitled to those rights," Hochul said.

Hochul pointed out that the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court was "far-fetched" and disclosed praying for the justices to have "a change of heart" about it. She noted that such a decision will not happen in her state where women's "decisions about her own body" are safeguarded.

"Not here, not now, not ever. The women of New York will never be subjugated to government-mandated pregnancies," Hochul stressed.

Hochul's Pro-Choice Bias

The Patriot Detroit's Charlie Kirk said Hochul "needs a lesson in civility" for making such a comment against pro-lifers. Kirk stressed that the governor was gaslighting the issue amidst pro-life centers in New York like Buffalo's CompassCare being firebombed. Yet the governor points to the United States of America as a country of freedom and liberty, giving only support and protection to those "killing unborn babies."

Also Read: Gov. Hochul Heckled During Event At New York City Church

CompassCare CEO Jim Harden similarly reacted to Hochul's statements and criticized her refusal to enforce the law equally on both sides of the issue of abortion. Harden raised that pro-lifers are treated as second-class citizens in New York, where pro-choice advocates form the "political elite." The CEO emphasized that everyone should be treated equally under the law including the unborn by politicians who "manipulate the masses."

Hochul's Anti-Life Agenda

As per CBS New York, Hochul signed on the same day new laws-Senate Bill S 9077A and Assembly Bill A10372-meant to make the state a haven for abortion in the event the Supreme Court does overturn Roe v. Wade. Both laws provide abortion services with legal protection from the state.

The Catholic League highlighted that the new legislations are part of the governor's self-declared war on the pro-life movement, particularly crisis pregnancy centers, despite publicly proclaiming being a Catholic.

This is the reason the said laws also authorize an investigation of crisis pregnancy centers. It actually mandates crisis pregnancy centers to provide the state's authorities with confidential patient records and donor information, including policies, files, and internal memos. A host of regulatory measures will soon be released with the intent of crushing them, Catholic League said.

Previously, Hochul tasked New York's Division of Criminal Justice Services with the release of $10 million in funding for abortion providers. The grant ensures the safety of reproductive health centers and abortion facilities, their staff, and clients. This is despite abortion clinics being free of threat or violence in the state.

Crisis pregnancy centers, along with places of worship, churches, and other pro-life centers have been under a string of attacks from pro-choice activists across the country since the Supreme Court opinion leaked to the public. The court's justices have also experienced life-threatening situations from pro-choice activists who have gone extreme in the past weeks, such as those initiated by Ruth Sent Us, Rise Up For Abortion Rights, and Jane's Revenge.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has already looked into the attacks initiated by pro-choice activists that included arson and vandalism. While the United States Congress has recently passed a bill to extend security protections to the families of Supreme Court justices due to the heightened threats to their lives.

Related Article: New York Governor Accuses Unvaccinated People: You're 'Not Listening to God'