The Texas pastor spoke about the recent reversal of Roe v. Wade during Sunday's sermon.

Pastor Matt Chandler of Village Church in Flower Mound, Texas shared his thoughts on the reversal of Roe v. Wade when he delivered a sermon on Sunday. While the Texas pastor celebrated the overturning of the landmark Supreme Court decision to legalize abortion in the U.S., he also urged churches to take action to help support women in need.

Chandler told the congregation on Sunday, as per the Christian Headlines, that he was celebrating the Supreme Court's decision to reverse Roe v. Wade "with a great deal of sobriety" and that emotions had been "sneaking up on him" that day. He also pointed to the "hopelessness" that many women feel after Roe v. Wade was reversed, sending back the decision to ban abortion to the states.

Now, Chandler is calling upon churches to help women who feel that very same "hopelessness that will rot a soul out." He pointed to one woman who drank bleach to kill her unborn child and questioned how "alone" and "hopeless" she must have felt to do such a thing. This is why, the Texas pastor said, churches must now take action to support women who are in a similar situation. He called on the Church to "step up into a space where darkness can be pushed back, and decay can be addressed."

Pastor Celebrates Roe v Wade Reversal With a 'Call to Action'

Now that Roe v. Wade has been reversed, many are turning their attention to pro-life activists who now face a challenge: to help women in crisis, women who will now be required by law to carry to term a child despite her circumstances. Chandler issued a reminder to pro-life advocates, saying that he celebrates the Roe v. Wade reversal "with sobriety and with a call to action," a reminder that before they "wave those pom-poms," they must "understand what's at stake and the moment that we're in."

Chandler warned, "This had better not be about legislation. This better be bigger than that for us as the Church."

Author and speaker Jim Denison expressed similar sentiments, arguing that the reversal of the law would "unquestionably save far more lives than it may endanger," the very same lives that are "fearfully and wonderfully made" by God, as written in Scripture, specifically Psalm 139:14). He added that it is now the "responsibility and privilege" of Christians to not only care for the unborn but support the mothers "with every means of compassion and support, to the glory of God."

Vatican Reacts to Reversal of Roe v Wade

On June 25, just 24 hours after the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade, the editorial director at the Vatican's Dicastery for Communication, Andrea Tornielli wrote that the decision marks an opportunity to "reflect on life" as well as the protection of the unborn and "women's rights and the protection of motherhood," the National Catholic Reporter revealed. Tornielli underscored that being pro-life means "being concerned if the mortality rates of women due to motherhood increase."

In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC reported that there has been an increase in maternal mortality rate between 2019 to 2020. Tornielli highlighted that being pro-life today now means supporting and helping pregnant women bring new life into the world, which means requiring a response to women in crisis. Up to two-thirds of women who have abortions are those who live in poverty, so there is now a need to support these women as they are now required to bring to term their unborn children. Such efforts include pregnancy crisis centers and assistance to adoption services, healthcare, and mental health and financial support.



