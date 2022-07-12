Megachurch Pastor John Gray, leader of Relentless Church, is currently battling a life-threatening pulmonary embolism in the hospital, and his wife is asking everyone who follows the charismatic leader to pray for his healing.

According to a report from the Christian Post, Gray's wife Aventer is asking the pastor's friends and followers, online or not, to storm the heavens asking God for a miracle and heal the beloved church leader.

"My family and I stand in need of a miracle. Please keep my husband @realjohngray in your prayers," Aventer posted in Instagram.

"After feeling a little different over the past couple weeks, he went to the ER on Thursday evening and was immediately admitted to CCU with a saddle Pulmonary Embolism in the pulmonary artery and more lung blood clots," Aventer explained.

The pastor's wife added that his condition is sensitive and could lead to devastating consequences.

"The Saddle PE is in a position that could potentially end his life if it shifts at all," she said.

Rare Kind Of Pulmonary Embolism

A sudden or acute type of pulmonary embolism, a saddle pulmonary embolism (saddle PE) occurs rarely, accounting for 2.6-5.4% of all acute cases, Medical News Today noted. Despite being a rare occurrence, saddle PE can lead to heart failure and sudden death unless urgent medical treatment is provided.

Saddle PE "occurs when a large blood clot becomes lodged at the intersection where the main pulmonary artery divides and branches off into the left and right lungs."

Holding On For A Miracle

Aventer expressed the pastor is currently facing a tense situation and that they are holding on to God for his healing and recovery.

"The clot burden is severe and only God is holding it in place," she said.

Aventer explained that John is in the CCU, and according to CT and Echo scans, he "will need two types of surgery due to the pressure now on the heart." His situation is dire considering that other patients who have experienced the same condition "have come into the hospital dead with this exact scenario he walked in with," doctors told her.

Praying And Fighting For Life

In a remote sermon, Pastor John and Aventer told their congregation and other online church attendees that they are coveting their prayers and support at this very trying time in their lives. Aventer specifically thanked God for the ability to keep serving Him in ministry in spite of the difficulty their family is faced with at the moment.

"My husband is fighting for his life right now," she said "And I have no idea how I'm able to sit here in front of a camera and speak to you other than the God that I serve."

The pastor's wife then made a powerful and faith-filled statement expressing their trust and faith in God, particularly what He can do with John at this moment in his life.

"I know that in this moment, God is saying that this blood clot that has come to my husband may be here to add to his testimony but it does not have permission to take him out. He's God's son," Aventer said. "Only God has permission to speak a thing and to act on it."

John, on the other hand, cannot stop but urge his congregation to pray for him and support his family as they fight what he called an "illegal transaction from hell."

"...it will not stand," John said, referring to the saddle PE.

"And since the enemy tried to steal my life, he owes me sevenfold. ... What's on me is on the house," the pastor said. "So I declare from this bed that not only will I live and not die, you shall live and not die."

Readers are urged to storm the heavens and pray for Pastor John Gray's healing and recovery.