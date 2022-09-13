Houston Baptist University has announced its hosting of an art exhibition dedicated to the men and women who died while performing their duties during the 9/11 attacks.

Based on a Houston Public Media report, the university is playing host to artist Nicola McLean who conceived the initiative.

McLean and 60 other artists worldwide contributed to the art event to reflect their experiences and feelings towards the tragic terrorist event that shocked Americans and many others globally.

About the Art Exhibition

The same report bared details of the ongoing art initiative remembering the 9/11 attacks.

The article said that McLean was among those who witnessed the events unfold on the tragic day that claimed the lives of many innocent workers and first responders.

McLean reportedly grabbed her camera that day and captured scenes of devastation, despair, and heroism from first responders, many of whom sacrificed their lives in performing their duties.

The report said McLean spearheaded the "Ground Zero 360 'Remembrance'" art exhibition.

Aside from McLean, former New York Police District (NYPD) Inspector Paul McCormack co-founded the exhibition and serves as its curator.

The article said that he served as the NYPD's commanding officer on Sept. 11 when two hijacked airplanes hit the Twin Towers in downtown New York.

The retired police officer reportedly worked with many first responders that day in locating possible survivors buried in the rubble.

McCormack reflected on his experience being on the ground as the events transpired.

He disclosed that fellow Americans who displayed unity following the harrowing attacks inspired him deeply.

The article also mentioned a discussion with the bereaved relatives of the Twin Tower casualties, including how they remember the lives and sacrifices of their loved ones who died that day.

There was also an interview with one of the artists who contributed to the exhibition regarding the importance of taking part in the art initiative.

The initiative features photographs, personal belongings, and artwork that incorporates materials salvaged from Ground Zero.

According to Ground Zero 360's website, visitors to the art exhibition will also hear emergency radio calls made during the morning of the attacks, which were once only available to a select few.

There will also be a small piece of broken granite and a portion of twisted steel that both came from the remnants of the Twin Towers.

The exhibition started on Sept. 12 and will run until Jan. 31, 2023.

The article said that those who wish to see the items on display may visit the Houston Baptist University Art Museum and Galleries from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.

Also Read: Churches Commemorate Late Queen Elizabeth II, Archbishop of Canterbury Reveals She Had "No Fear of Death"

About Nicola McLean

According to her website profile, Nicola McLean is an artist based in Dublin, Ireland.

McLean is among the prime movers of Ground Zero 360, a 501c3 organization supported by the 9/11 families and the 9/11 Memorial and Museum.

She was among the few photographers who braved the risks and captured the devastation and acts of heroism on Ground Zero from Day One moving forward.

Related Article: Pennsylvania Pastor Reacts to Research Saying 9/11 First Responders Have Higher Risk of COVID-19 Complications