A recent Morning Star News report published by the Christian Headlines website disclosed the theory of some eastern Indian Christians concerning the death of a fellow church member.

The church members said they feared that the man's Hindu relatives were involved in his death following the threats they made against him.

Threatened for His Christian Faith

The victim, identified as 46-year-old Madhab Gorai, was killed last month in Gobindapur village under the Jhargram District in West Bengal. Gorai's wife and son reportedly barged into the Church of North India with gasoline and a wooden baton and disrupted the ongoing worship service. The incident reportedly occurred on Aug. 7.

According to the church's lay leader, Ashish Hansda, the man's family threatened to "burn him alive" during their confrontation outside the church. Meanwhile, church pastor Rev. Subendu Soren mentioned that Gorai's family members implored him to "worship sacred fire" at his daughter's wedding. The ritual is reportedly a part of Hindu marriage ceremonies.

Soren said Gorai refused to do so as it "contradicted his Christian faith."

During the heated argument between Gorai and his family, Hansda said he intervened. He added that they had to call off their Sunday service because of the incident's tension.

Hansda told Morning Star News that Gorai left the church that morning with his wife and son. It was the last time they saw him alive, he said.

Other Witness Testimonies

Aside from Hansda and Soren, another witness stated the family argument over Gorai's Christian beliefs.

A friend of Gorai who spoke anonymously disclosed that Gorai's family did not like his refusal to perform the Hindu wedding ritual. His family members said it could cost his daughter's impending marriage if the would-be groom's family cast doubts on Gorai's family.

Additionally, Pastor Soren reportedly told Hasda to alert the police about the incident by filing a formal complaint about the church altercation and the threats to Gorai's life. Hansda did as advised and filed the complaint at the Ramgarh outpost.

A police officer from the outpost then alerted the station at Saranga Thana, which summoned someone to visit the church on Aug. 14.

The Ramgarh officer explained he did not take any action on the matter after the Gorai family had reacher their home since it is outside the outpost's jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, the officer heading Saranga Thana told the news outlet that he did not know of any death occurring in the vicinity.

Suspicion of Foul Play

Hansda revealed that he went to Gorai's house in the afternoon of Aug. 7 since he feared for the man's safety following his family's threat. Hansda said Gorai's wife told him he went to the market.

Pastor Soren later called Hansda around 11 o'clock on the same day and informed him that one of their members had alerted him about Gorai's death.

When they inquired with the victim's family about what happened, Hansda said his family told him Gorai died while sleeping. The family also allegedly cremated him on Aug. 8 but did not tell anyone from the church.

Pastor Sumanta Naru, head of the CNI in Bankuda, said Gorai was "a sincere Christian." He added that the deceased Christian believer "helped in whatever way possible to contribute and serve the church."

