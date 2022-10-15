Cardinal Charles Bo, the head of the Federation of Asian Bishops' Conference (FABC), opened the two-week meeting for the conference with a message. In the opening mass, he talked about Asian spirituality and what the Catholic Church can take from it.

He said that over the decades, there has been an "explosion of interest in Eastern Spiritual traditions." He added that when it comes to the devotees of the East, it is not all about explanations, rather it is about the experience.

Quoting Pope Francis' call for the church to become more energetic, he said that it is a challenge to the church. Cardinal Bo said that instead of concepts and words, the church should strive to have the action for their congregations.

50th Federation of Asian Bishops' Conference Anniversary

According to the FABC page, the event is held on October 12 to 30 at the Pastoral Center of the Archdiocese of Bangkok, Baan Phu Waan, Thailand. This year's theme is "FABC 50: Journeying together as peoples of Asia"...and they went a different way."

In his address, the Cardinal also talked about the contributions of the FABC when it comes to Asian Countries. He said that the church has been an important piece for nation-building and that it is a supplier of global vocations.

He added that the conference should see the anniversary as a time for renewal and gratitude.

For its betterment, the Cardinal called for unity even with the diversity of the churches. Quoting the Pope, he called for people to respect the differences and identities of each other

Cardinal Charles Maung Bo, S.D.B.

According to the Vatican, Cardinal Charles Maung Bo, S.D.B. is the current Archbishop of Yangon.

In the article, it says that the Bishop studied at the "Nazareth" Salesian Aspirantate. He received his ordination to the priesthood of Salesians of Saint John Bosco on 9 April 1976. Over his long career in the clergy, he would serve as a Parish Priest, Apostolic Administrator, Formator, and Apostolic Prefect.

In 1990, he became the first bishop of the Diocese of Lashio. He would then rise as the Archbishop of Yangon in 2003 and the President of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Myanmar from 2000 to 20006.

As for the Federation of Asian Bishops' Conferences (FABC), he would become the President on January 1, 2019.

Federation of Asian Bishops' Conference

On the page of the FABC, it says that the conference came from a meeting of 180 Asian Roman Catholic Bishops in Manila with Saint Pope Paul VI back in 1970.

The conference came about to create an Asian organization of Bishops that would make it easier for the churches to coordinate with evangelization and social development. Reportedly, before the creation of the conference, most Asian bishops are better connected to European bishops rather than themselves. It added that this was caused by travel and communication issues present at the time.

With the creation of the conference, the church strives to better these relationships for a stronger church presence in Asian countries.

It added that the basis of the organization is the Second Vatican Council.

