The Bible is filled with advice for married couples. The Old Testament, in particular, contains many books that provide practical guidance on building a strong marriage and family life. The New Testament also has many passages that instruct us on how to live Godly lives with one another. In this article, we'll look at some of those sections and provide you with some helpful tips for your marriage.

Love One Another

Love is a choice. Love is a verb. Love is not a feeling; it's an action.

When we say that we love someone, what does that mean? It may mean that we value the person and want to do things for them even when they do something wrong. It means making sacrifices for their sake and putting their needs before our own. People may say "I love him so much!" with an emphasis on the word "him" or "her," rather than on the word "love."

The two are inseparable: if you truly love someone else more than yourself and put their needs above your own desires then how could you not be willing to sacrifice for them? This kind of selfless love doesn't come naturally for anyone-it must be learned through practice over time!

Keep Your Marriage Strong

To keep your marriage strong, it's important to keep your marriage vows. A strong relationship is built on trust and communication, so be sure you're communicating well with each other. If you feel like something is wrong in the relationship, talk about it! Don't let things build up until they're too much for one or both of you to handle anymore.

Keep your marriage strong by staying faithful to each other and loving each other genuinely every day! Being loyal goes hand in hand with being faithful; if one spouse betrays the other, their loyalty will be compromised as well. Being patient with each other (especially when things get tough) will help strengthen any relationship

Understand the Spiritual Nature of Marriage

In the Old Testament, marriage was a picture of God's relationship with Israel. In the New Testament, marriage is a picture of God's relationship with His Church (Ephesians 5:31-32). Marriage is a covenant between husband and wife that pictures Christ's love for us.

When we marry, we become one flesh (Genesis 2:24). A better way to understand this concept would be if you imagine yourself being drawn into someone else until all that exists inside your body becomes them, leaving only them behind.

Honor Your Marriage Covenant

The Bible describes marriage as a covenant, which means it's a sacred promise between two people that is binding for life. If you've made this covenant with your spouse, then you should honor it by keeping the promises you've made to each other. If you don't, God will hold you accountable for breaking your word and making promises lightly (James 5:12-13).

Many couples make vows at their wedding ceremony and write them down in their marriage certificates. But even if you didn't do either of these things at your wedding, there are still promises that God expects us to keep when we're married:

Honor each other by listening well (1 Peter 3:2).

Love each other with words of kindness (1 Peter 3:9).

Also Read: How To Keep A Strong Marriage, According To A Pastor's Wife For Almost Five Decades

Share Marriage Challenges With Friends

Sharing your marriage challenges with friends who are single can help you gain a better perspective on things. They may have a different outlook on marriage than you do, and this can help you learn more about your relationship.

Many of us make the mistake of thinking that once we get married, our lives will be perfect. However, this is not always true! Marriage is hard work; it takes time and effort to build healthy relationships with our partners. By sharing your struggles with others who have also been through difficult times in their marriages, they might be able to offer some useful advice or insight into how they got through similar situations themselves.

Seek God's Help

We aren't perfect, but we can pray for God to help us grow in our marriages. Here are some specific ways you can seek God's help:

Pray for your marriage. Ask God to give you wisdom, patience and understanding as a couple.

Pray for clarity about your spouse's needs and desires so that you might be able to fulfill them better.

Ask God to help you understand each other better-what makes your spouse happy? What are their hopes and dreams? Do they have any special needs (emotional or physical)? How can those be met best by both of you working together as a team rather than just one person doing all the work!

Advice for married couples from the Bible

In summary, we can remain in a happy long-lasting marriage if we follow the following:

Love one another

Keep your marriage strong

Understand the spiritual nature of marriage

Honor your marriage covenant

Share your challenges with friends, not just your spouse

Seek God's help

Indeed, marriage is a beautiful union that God has created for us. It is a gift that we should cherish, nurture and love for the rest of our lives. Marriage is not about being perfect but about accepting each other's flaws and working together towards a common goal - building a happy home to raise children in!

Related Article: Are You Prepared For Marriage? A Christian Single's Guide To Marriage