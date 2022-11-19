Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as well as politician members of the denomination, is supporting Same-Sex Marriage Bill. The New York Times reported that a Republican Senator expressed his support to a federal bill that would provide protection for married same-sex couples. Even with Senator Romney, a known member of the denomination, giving his support, Senator Mike Lee voted no for the contested bill.

The denomination released a statement saying that the definition of marriage through its doctrines remains the same and will not be changed. However, the church advocated for the Respect for Marriage Act as necessary for preserving the rights of our L.G.B.T.Q. brothers and sisters.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Current Views on LGBTQ+ Issues

Historically, the church has been opposed to gay rights. However, the actions of the church today are quite different, with the church actively giving acceptance to the LGBTQ people within the denomination. Earlier in 2019, the church even allowed the baptism of the children of same-sex couples.

Further, a study from the Public Religion Research Institute shows that almost half of the denomination supports same-sex marriage.

Effects and Concerns of the Bill

The article said that the amendment would not lead to recognition of polygamous unions nor would it have any effect when it comes to religious liberty and conscience protections. Further, it said that there no religious institution or nonprofit organization would have to conform to maintain tax-exempt status or to prevent litigation.

The New York Times also reported that the bill passed the senate with a 62-37 vote. 12 Republican members joined the vote for the landmark legislation. In the article, the outlet said that this bill was a quick act by the democrats as apparently a way to protect the right to gay marriage from meeting the same face as abortion.

If the bill becomes law, it would repeal the Defense of Marriage Act, the federal law that denies benefits to same-sex couples.

The article also covered some of the opinions of Republican Senators against the bill. Senator Mark Rubio said that there's no immediate threat when it comes to its status in America, adding that there are other more pressing concerns for all Americans such as the rising gas prices.

There's also Senator John Cornyn who called the bill a 'political stunt' by Democrats to make scare people.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and LGBTQ Issues

The Human Rights Campaign says that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints of the LDS Church is the fourth largest congregation in the country with over 16 million members worldwide. The denomination is distinguished by its belief in The Book of Mormon and the teachings of Joseph Smith.

The article says that when it comes to sexual attraction, which also includes same-sex attraction, the church says that attraction is not a sin but acting upon it is.

As for same sex marriage, the article says that same-sex marriages are not allowed within their churches. Also, it does not allow openly gay, bisexual, and transgender men to be ordained.

