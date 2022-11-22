Processing a death in the family or a community is arguably one of the hardest things a person has to hurdle.

Death, no matter the circumstance behind it, could leave one questioning a lot of things. It is also a potentially life-changing experience - especially when a person begins to reflect on one's mortality and spirituality.

But it pays to know that even our Lord Jesus Christ had to endure the pain of losing someone he cared for.

John 11:35, the shortest Bible verse, talks about Jesus showing us a very human emotion: "Jesus wept," the Gospel of John says.

In this short Biblical text, we can peek into the core of Christ's humanity. Weeping is a human way of showing many things: from happiness to grief.

The Bible tells us that Jesus learned about the heard about Lazarus' illness from Martha and Mary, Lazarus' sisters.

Jesus was said to have waited a bit before coming to Bethany, where Lazarus was bedridden. However, Jesus arrived there four days too late since Lazarus had died before his arrival.

The Bible then says Jesus heard the weeping of Lazarus' sisters and the others there. Jesus felt their grief over Lazarus' death, and he wept with them.

How We Should Handle Death Through Biblical Verses

Fortunately, the Bible has many verses that give those who believe in the Holy Scripture a blueprint for understanding and processing death.

Here are 10 of the Bible's best verses discussing death that could help us handle the passing of a loved one:

Romans 4:25: "He was delivered over to death for our sins and was raised to life for our justification."

This verse talks about the meaning of Christ's death at the cross. He redeemed man's sins through his death and was resurrected to rectify our sins.

Isaiah 25:8: "He will swallow up death forever. The sovereign Lord will wipe away the tears from all faces; he will remove the disgrace of his people from all the earth. The Lord has spoken."

Here, the Bible tells us that death will not triumph over the power of Christ. This also assures us that Jesus will come to our aid and wipe away the tears from our faces, particularly from the grief over a loved one's death.

Ecclesiastes 12:7: "And the dust returns to the earth as it was, and the spirit returns to God who gave it."

The Bible tells us that God created man from dust and that we will return to dust upon death. This verse explains that a person's soul will go back to God, who gave it to us. This is a poignant reminder of our mortality and a quiet assurance that God will care for our loved one's soul.

Luke 23:43: "Jesus replied, 'I assure you that today you will be with me in paradise.'"

This Bible verse talked about the scene where Jesus assured one of the thieves crucified with him at Golgota of bringing him to paradise. The thieve manifested his belief that Jesus was the son of God, which prompted Jesus to assure him of entering paradise.

If we believe that our loved one has lived a life of faith, then we should hold on to Christ's promise of taking with him to paradise those who believed in him.

Psalm 23:4: "Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.

Believing in the Lord's power and mercy should give us comfort and assurance throughout the lowest times. Even as our loved ones' souls or we traverse an unfamiliar and dangerous path, the Lord will surely safeguard us from evil.

John 5:24: "I tell you the truth, whoever hears my word and believes him who sent me has eternal life and will not be condemned; he has crossed over from death to life."

As Christian believers, we should hold on to Christ's promise of delivering us from condemnation and giving us eternal life if we listen to his words and put our trust in God, who sent him to us. If we know in our hearts that our deceased loved one believed in Christ and God, it should comfort us in knowing Christ's promises.

John 5:28-29: "Do not marvel at this, for an hour is coming when all who are in the tombs will hear his voice and come out, those who have done good to the resurrection of life, and those who have done evil to the resurrection of judgment."

This talks about the moment when those who have died will be judged according to the life they lived. Loved ones who believed in Christ and God in their lifetime will surely be resurrected, according to the Bible.

John 3:16: "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life."

Those who trusted Christ, whom God sent to us in human form, should expect to live life eternally on judgment day.

1 Thessalonians 4:14: "For since we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so, through Jesus, God will bring with him those who have fallen asleep."

This verse talks about the resurrection of all believers and is another passage that should offer us comfort in our grief.

Matthew 5:4: "Blessed are those that mourn, for they will be comforted."

No matter how deeply you grieve, know that God will offer comfort to help you hurdle this sad chapter in your life.

