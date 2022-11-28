The already heated battle between incumbent Democratic Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican candidate Herschel Walker is slowly taking an increasingly bitter turn as the Dec. 6 runoff race looms on the horizon.

According to a syndicated AP report published by U.S. News, the opposing camps have run political ads that involve accusations of lying, abortion, horrific residential buildings, and questions on the candidates' religion, mental capacity, political independence, and mental health.

'Political Mudslinging' in Full Swing

The ongoing final campaign stretch for the Georgia Senate seat has turned from heated to fiery as both campaign headquarters embark on full-on political mudslinging in hopes of gaining voters' sympathy for their respective candidates.

Warnock, who is concurrent senior pastor at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church where civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. once preached, calls his Republican opponent 'not serious' and 'majors in lying.' The senator claimed Walker 'fumbles' at even the most basic public policy concepts.

"The election is very serious. Don't get those two things confused," Warnock told his supporters during a campaign stop in central Georgia.

But the former football star Walker also has some choice words against his Democratic opponent.

Walker, who has been accused by at least two women of forcing them to undergo abortion, calls Warnock a "hypocrite" and subservient to U.S. President Joe Biden. The Republican senate bet also doubled down on his insults by labeling Warnock as "Scooby Doo" and mimicking the gibberish language the character is known for.

Furious Push for the Win

The two candidates are now on a furious push to win the Senate seat that Warnock currently holds.

While Warnock managed to lead Walker by some 37,000 votes in the Nov. 8 general election, he failed to achieve the required 50% threshold to cement his win. With it, Warnock had no choice but to engage Walker in a bitter word war leading up to their scheduled runoff race on Dec. 6.

Pastor Warnock added senator to his titles when he won the 2020 Georgia senate race against republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

Back then, former President Donald Trump even campaigned for Loeffler, but his efforts backfired when he made unsubstantiated claims of election rigging against the eventual winner, President Joe Biden. Trump's wild claims ended up alienating many voters who were considered moderates. Even Trump's supporters reportedly ditched the former president's choice and voted for Democratic candidate Warnock instead.

While the results of the Dec. 6 runoff between Warnock and Walker would not affect the current Senate majority (the Democrats already secured it with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie with her vote), the race is nonetheless still vital.

If Warnock manages to snag the victory away from Walker, it will guarantee to complete his six-year term and give his party an automatic senate majority with a 51-49 standing. With it, the Democrats will be spared having to negotiate power-sharing with the Republicans.

