Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for the Georgia Senate, recently made a rambling comment likening incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock to a vampire in a horror movie he watched.

Vampire in Movie 'Sounds Like Him'

Walker, who is head-to-head in the Senate battle with Warnock, issued the statement on Wednesday during a campaign stop.

According to a report by The Guardian, Walker first told supporters that he wanted to become a werewolf instead of a vampire, which he said he had earlier wanted. He mentioned watching a movie one night titled "Fright Night, Freak Night, or some type of night."

"I don't know if you know, but vampires are some cool people, are they not? But let me tell you something that I found out: a werewolf can kill a vampire. Did you know that? I never knew that. So, I don't want to be a vampire any more. I want to be a werewolf," The Guardian quoted him saying.

He then mentioned a detail in the said film discussing faith's importance. Walker said that the protagonist in the story brandished a cross and sprinkled holy water on the vampire. However, the character fails to ward off the villain.

The Republican candidate said it showed faith's importance in one's life.

"It is time for us to have faith. e gotta have faith in our fellow brothers. Gotta have faith in this country. We gotta have faith in elected officials. And right now that's the reason I'm here," Walker told his supporters.

The former professional football player and now Senate hopeful then took a swipe at his Democratic opponent.

Walker reportedly explained that the vampire character in the movie was "looking real good in his black suit. Whoa, that sounds like Senator Warnock, doesn't it?"

Is Walker Courting Controversy?

Following the release of the campaign speech, the video quickly became viral, together with similar speeches that showed Walker seemingly rambling words.

Aside from his controversial statement against Warnock, Walker also seemingly solicited controversy when he flashed a supposed police badge during a televised debate with his rival. He likewise issued statements about climate science and his business records that critics deemed suspicious.

Before their bout at the polls, at least two women had accused Walker of forcing them to abort the babies he fathered with them. The second woman alleged that Walker accompanied him to the abortion clinic and paid for the procedure.

These accusations stand in stark contrast with the candidate's anti-abortion platform.

Warnock, the incumbent Georgia Senator and Senior Pastor of the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, will face off with Walker on Dec. 6 for their runoff race. This came after neither of them secured the required simple majority vote to win the Senate seat in the recent general election.

Big names, such as former President Barack Obama, are expected to help boost Warnock's chances of getting the win to strengthen the Democrats' hold of the U.S. Senate.

