President Donald Trump, who is no longer in office, is criticizing and considering "disloyal" some of his previous evangelical Christian supporters because they have not endorsed his campaign for the presidency. Specifically, he has charged megachurch pastor Robert Jeffress and other Christian conservatives.

The Vow to Take Back His Throne

In an article published last year in Christianity Daily, former President Donald Trump gave a speech at the "Save America" rally in Florence, Arizona, where he hinted at another run at the presidency in 2024. He said people would witness a "comeback the likes of which nobody has ever seen."

During the speech, he criticized the Biden administration for their "tyrannical" vaccine mandates, inflation, and the spike in national crime rates; He also mentioned a major Biden administration defeat, the Supreme Court's rejection of President Joe Biden's COVID vaccine mandate for private companies.

He also expressed his sympathy for arrested rioters who were sent to jail awaiting trial for their involvement in the attack on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021. He criticized the House select committee investigating the attack. He also denounced how authorities failed to investigate his claims of voter fraud and announced his own social media platform, Truth Social, which will be launching on President's Day next month.

Robert Jeffress, one of the most influential conservative megachurch pastors, strongly supported Trump during the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections. However, like other Republican base voters, evangelicals are waiting to see who will run for the 2024 presidential race before supporting Trump.

Trump Trailing Behind President Biden in the Potential Rematch, Faces Challenges from DeSantis and Pence

Polls have shown that Trump is trailing behind President Biden in a potential rematch, despite the president's low approval ratings. Trump is still an influential figure in the GOP, but some polls show that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis could also be a strong challenger.

Additionally, former Vice President Mike Pence is popular among evangelicals. Trump brushed off the possibility of a primary battle against DeSantis, suggesting that he has yet to begin his political campaign. He said, "We'll handle that the way I handle things."

Former President Donald Trump suggested that Christian conservatives should have quickly supported him after he announced his campaign in November, as reported by CNN, mainly since he strongly backed their anti-abortion agenda during his presidency.

According to New York Daily, he stated, "Nobody has ever done more for the right to life than Donald Trump." He also accused them of failing to mak a move strongly enough to support the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade, which made abortion legal, and that their lack of support cleared the field for pro-choice Democrats to make political gain out of the issue.

He also said that many Christian conservatives "didn't fight or weren't really around to fight" and that this "did energize the Democrats." This is not the first time Trump has made the charge of "disloyalty" at one-time supporters; he has previously said that Jewish Americans owe him their support because he sided with Israel and moved the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem.

