The issue of racism has been a problem way back in the past and until now. The Catholic Church is trying to promote and support the drive against racism. The church showed posters depicting Mary and Jesus of different ethnicities as their anti-racism drive.

As part of the newly established Racial Justice Sunday event, the Catholic Bishops' Conference of England and Wales unveiled unique artwork featuring Biblical figures portrayed as Black, Asian, and Middle Eastern.

Poster of Mary and Baby Jesus in Different Ethnicities Unveiled

According to Yahoo! News, this depiction of the Holy Family was created to reflect the diverse makeup of the Catholic community globally and recognizes the richness that this diversity brings. Father Mark Odion, a member of the steering group, emphasized the importance of recognizing the diversity of the church in his comments to The Independent, stating that the depiction of the Holy Family has often reflected the culture in which it was created.

The Church of England (CoE) recently made a public apology for its historical links to the transatlantic slave trade and enslavement of African people. This apology was prompted by a report revealing that a portion of the church's £10 billion investment fund originated from Queen Anne's Bounty, which was connected to chattel slavery.

In response, the CoE announced £100 million of funding for a program that addressed past wrongs through investment, research, and engagement. According to The Independent, the church appointed its first racial equality director, Guy Hewitt, to work with the Archbishops' Commission for Racial Justice to combat discrimination within its ranks.

At a national Church of England conference, Lord Paul Boateng, from the Archbishop of York's Racial Justice Commission, acknowledged the church's role in the discrimination faced by Gypsy, Traveller, and Roma people.

An article in the Oikoumene World Council of Churches says that the call for racial justice is addressed not only to society as a whole but also to the churches. The churches are asked to take a stand for racial justice through advocacy and solidarity, to face and address their internal racism, to reflect on their past, including their treatment of Indigenous Peoples, African descendants, ethnic minorities, and Dalits, and to commit to transformation.

To be the church in today's society means taking deliberate and consistent action against racism and striving for a society with transformed power structures. This requires churches to embrace the diversity of their members, heal past wounds, and uphold the interconnectedness of life. Overcoming racism entails facing the truth of past wrongs, respecting cultural diversity, and becoming healing communities transformed by their members' gifts and spirits.

Black Lives Matter: George Floyd is a Christian

The sad case of George Floyd encouraged the Christian community to battle racism. A story by Christianity Daily says that George Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis sparked widespread outrage and protests against police brutality, was known in his Houston community as a Christian with a heart for ministry.

Pastor Ngwolo recalls Floyd as a "person of peace" and a mentor to young men in troubled areas who had come to Minneapolis to participate in a discipleship program that included job placement. Despite his plans to return to Houston this summer, Floyd's tragic death has touched the lives of countless individuals, inspiring them to fight for justice and call for change. As a leader in his community and a gospel servant, Floyd's legacy lives on through the movement he has helped to spark.

