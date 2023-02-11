The deported Bishop, Rolando Álvarez of the Diocese of Matagalpa, opted not to take the opportunity to leave the country of Nicaragua. Alvarez reportedly changed his mind in the airport along with the other political prisoners, including priests and seminarians.

Bishop Rolando Álvarez Refusal to Leave His Country

Under the dictatorship of David Ortega, Bishop Rolando Álvarez and 222 other political prisoners were deported on Thursday, Feb. 9. According to the Catholic News Agency, the speech of President David Ortega stated that Alvarez was escorted to the airport. However, before boarding the plane, Bishop Alvarez began to insist that he would not go until he spoke with the bishops. Bishop Alvarez also demanded a meeting with the prelate. As per the president, the behavior of the deported bishop was absurd. He also said they could not persuade the prelate to board the plane since he had already refused.

On the other hand, the prisoners that came to Washington, D.C., had been found guilty of several offenses. It includes breaking the law and the constitution, assaulting the government of Nicaragua and Nicaraguan society, and acting in a manner that may cause harm to the highest national interest. The court stated that the deportation was conducted to protect the peace, public safety, civil order, welfare, public morals, and the rights and freedoms of third parties.

Consequences of the Refusal of Bishop Rolando Álvarez to Leave Nicaragua

Based on the article from the Union Catholic of Asian News, more than 200 political prisoners have been released by Nicaragua. It includes Catholic priests, students, and opponents of the dictatorship, who were taken from custody in terrible conditions and brought to the United States. However, despite being on the list of political prisoners to be freed and sent into exile, Bishop Rolando Alvarez of Matagalpa refused to leave the nation.

One day after turning down the chance to leave the country, the Nicaragua court sentenced the bishop of 26 years and four months of imprisonment . Rolando Alvarez, the bishop of Matagalpa, was labeled "a traitor to the fatherland" in a ruling that a judge from an appeals court read. The judge also stated that Bishop Alvarez would not be released from prison until 2049. In addition to this, the judge ordered that the bishop's Nicaraguan citizenship will be revoked, and he will pay a fine of $1,600.

Bishop Alvarez had been a vocal opponent of what he referred to as the Ortega government's restrictions on religious freedom. As mentioned, former presidential candidates, journalists, Sandinista guerrilla commanders, ministries, ambassadors, and business and trade leaders are also freed and removed from the country. They were taken into custody as part of a wave of repression that followed rallies against the government in 2018. They asked Ortega, who has ruled since 2007, to step down from his position as president. Furthermore, at least 12 members, including priests, deacons, seminary students, and other church employees, were among the 222 individuals who voluntarily fled Nicaragua for exile in the United States.

