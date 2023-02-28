Anti-semitism has been an issue unresolved up until today. The struggle that has gone through by the Jews because of hate crimes in the United States and other parts of the world has been a broad concern, and the people in faith must be conscious of the rise of anti-semitism.

Senior Catholic archbishops from different parts of the world have called on their followers to take a proactive role in combating the growing issue of anti-Semitism. This comes in light of the increasing number of hate crimes and other incidents targeting Jews in the United States and other parts of the world.

Archbishops Want Christians and Jews to Stand on Their Ground and Protect Themselves From Anti-Semitism

Senior Catholic archbishops have gathered at an event which was led by the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) to honor the heroic actions of Monsignor Giuseppe Placido Nicolini during the Holocaust. According to their website, Combat Anti-Semitism, they called on Catholics worldwided to actively combat the rising tide of anti-Semitism and work towards protecting the Jewish community.

Cardinal Blase J. Cupich of Chicago emphasized the need to follow the example of Bishop Nicolini and establish networks of support and protection to save lives and preserve humanity. The archbishops also acknowledged the harm caused by anti-Semitism and the need to understand its roots.

The European Union's Committee of Bishops' Conferences' Secretary General, Fr. Manuel Barrio , stressed on the need to take into consideration and investigate the root causes of anti-Semitism, including social distress, fear, and scapegoating. According to Christian Post, he called for unity and care for one another to cure the evils afflicting the world.

The event also highlighted the history of Catholic-Jewish relations since the Holocaust. Archbishop Christophe Pierre emphasized the need to never speak out in the face of increasing violence, echoing the "Never Again" message.

The source also said that Archbishop Adolfo Tito Yllana, Apostolic Nuncio to Israel and Cyprus, stated that the Catholic Church denounces and fights against anti-Semitism in its every way and is fully committed to fighting it as one of the oldest, most pernicious, and most destructive forms of bigotry and hate.

Also Read: Christian Zionist Organizations Condemn Kanye West's Alleged Anti-Semitism

What Exactly is Anti-Semitism, and Where Did it Originate?

For Christians to protect themselves and be conscious of the events of Anti-Semitism, one must know. It fully understands the term, its origin, and who the people behind it are.

According to Holocaust Encyclopedia, the term "antisemitism" was coined in 1879 by German journalist Wilhelm Marr to refer to the hatred of Jews and the political ideas associated with them. This included liberalism, cosmopolitanism, internationalism, and various economic and social ideologies.

To understand more, Britannica says that anti-Semitism refers to hostility or discrimination against Jews as a religious or racial group. Nazi anti-Semitism, which led to the Holocaust, have spotted the Jews as the interest because of their supposed biological characteristics, even if they had converted to other religions. This form of racism is a product of 19th-century "scientific racism" and is distinct from earlier anti-Jewish prejudices. Despite progress in combating anti-Semitism, it persists into the 21st century and has taken on new forms, necessitating new ways to define and fight it.

Related Article: Council of Centers on Jewish-Christian Relations Urges Churches to Denounce Antisemitism