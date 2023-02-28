Cardinal Hollerich provided the orientation for the third and last day of the Asian Continental Assembly on Synodality. His remarks focused on synod as a symphony and the necessity of conversion.

Synod as Symphony and Conversion

According to the Vatican News, Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, the General Relator of the Synod on Synodality, gave three principles to orient the day's proceedings before beginning his presentation. He took note of a comment that was made by one of the working groups. The Cardinal stated that a smaller group discussed synergy, solidarity, and symphony. A symphony is characterized by its use of repetition and discipline, and each player needs to maintain their instrument correctly. "If the piano is poorly tuned, the symphony will sound terrible and even become a racket," he added.

The participants in the Asian Continental Assembly on Synodality came together for a moment of sharing before the start of the final day of the event. The proceedings for the day were moderated by Bishop Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan, Philippines; Teresa Wu, Member of the Synodal Team of the Chinese Regional Bishops' Conference of Taiwan; and Prof. Estela Padilla, from the Philippines, who is also a member of the Theological Commission of the Synod.

Asian Continental Assembly on Synodality

UCA News reported that the Asian Synod would take place from February 24 to 26, including representatives from 17 Conferences of Bishops and two Synods of Bishops. These individuals will represent the 29 countries that comprise the Federation of Asian Bishops' Conferences (FABC). The delegates include six cardinals, five archbishops, eighteen bishops, twenty-eight priests, four sisters, and nineteen lay people.

During the event, delegates from Catholic dioceses around Asia will discuss the tensions plaguing Asia. These tensions include Living Synodality, Decision-Making, Priestly Vocations, Youth, Poor, Religious Disputes, and Clericalism. As the Asian Continental Conference on Synodality began in Thailand to examine, discuss, and consider the methods to make the church more participatory, the Catholic bishops in Asia were encouraged to become the "spring of hope."

The synod on the continental level is taking place as a preparation for the synod of bishops that will take place in the Vatican. This synod will decide on measures to make the Catholic Church more involved. The event at the Vatican will come to a close the following year. Archbishop of Tokyo, Japan, Tarcisio Isao Kikuchi, secretary general of the Federation of Asian Bishops' Conferences (FABC), stated that have to be the source of hope because they have the Gospel of life, the Gospel of hope, and they are the ones working together in solidarity on the path of the synodal.

As reported by Crux, the Synod of Bishops on Synodality was formally opened by Pope Francis in October 2021 and is officially titled "For a Synodal Church: Communion, Participation, Mission." It is a multi-stage process culminating in two Rome-based gatherings in October 2023 and October 2024. Following an initial consultation with laypeople at the diocese level, reports summarizing the conclusions were delivered to national bishops' conferences. At this time, bishops will engage in a continental synod phase that is scheduled to come to a close in March.

