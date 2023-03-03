The Vatican has a collection of books and wisdom shared by the Popes who have and are still currently in the position. These are sometimes inspiring, helpful spiritually, and, most of all, educational. Argentine journalist Sergio Rubín and his Italian colleague Francesca Ambrogetti recently wrote a new Spanish-language book called "The Shepherd: Francis' Challenges, Reasons, and Reflections on His Pontificate," which contains Pope Francis' answers to frequently asked questions.

According to Catholic News Agency, the book is based on the journalists' conversations with the pontiff over almost 10 years of his papacy. Rubín and Ambrogetti had previously co-authored the first biographical book on Jorge Bergoglio, who later became Pope Francis. The new book covers various topics, including the situation in Argentina, Francis' ties to Peronism, and criticism of him for alleged closeness to politicians, trade unionists, and picketers.

A New Book Dedicated To Pope Francis

The new book "The Shepherd: Francis' Challenges, Reasons, and Reflections on His Pontificate" includes a particular chapter in which Pope Francis addresses the label of "Peronist"; sometimes, people have called him. In the article in Herald Malaysia, the Pope denies being a part of the Peronist party or supporting Peronism. He acknowledges that his association with a Peronist group at the Jesuit-run Salvador University in the 1970s may have led to this perception.

The pontiff questions why sympathising with Peronism should be criticised and points out that he has met officials and figures from different political persuasions, but only sometimes with good intentions.

The source also stated that the accusation of promoting "poorism" is frequently levelled against Pope Francis in Argentina. The policy is about providing subsidies or awards to those in need rather than eradicating poverty. Pope Francis, however, refutes this claim by pointing out that nowhere in the Bible is a commandment to produce poverty. He believes it is not wrong to create wealth for the good of all and that it is an act of justice. The Pope is not against capitalism or the market but supports the "social economy of the market."

Also Read: Pope Francis Sparks Speculation of Potential Resignation with Sermon on 'Stepping Aside at the Right Time'

Pope Francis on Visiting His Hometown, Argentina

According to NCR, Pope Francis has addressed whether he will travel to Argentina, his native country. He clarifies that his intention to visit Argentina still exists, and it is unfair to say he does not want to go. He shares that he was close to travelling in November 2017, with plans to visit Uruguay and Chile. However, the trip did not take place due to elections in Chile. The Pope's desire to visit Argentina remains, and he hopes to make the trip when circumstances permit.

Jorge Mario Bergoglio was born in Buenos Aires in 1936 and became a Jesuit in 1958 after earning his chemical technician diploma. According to the University of San Diego article, he taught literature and psychology at Jesuit high schools and was ordained as a priest in 1969.

In 1973, he became the superior of the Jesuit province of Argentina. After three years, Jorge was named to the College of Cardinals, and On March 13, 2013, at the age of 76, he was elected Pope Benedict XVI's successor and took the name Francis.

Related Article: Pope Francis Urges Wealthy Christians to Fight Against 'Throwaway Culture'