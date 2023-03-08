Latin America is preparing for the celebration of the 10th anniversary of the papacy of Pope Francis. The event generates excitement in the country as they reflect on the pope's teachings.

10th anniversary of the Papacy of Pope Francis

The Tablet reported that Latin America is getting ready to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the election of one of its own as bishop of Rome and leader of the more than 1.3 billion Catholics across the globe. The influence of Pope Francis could be felt across the entire Catholic Church, but it is especially evident in Latin America. On Monday, Mar.13, national churches across Latin America will celebrate the anniversary of his election by shedding light on the pope's teachings, including his emphasis on the Amazon rainforest and the extensive synodal process.

Father Máximo Jurcinovic, the Argentine Conference of Bishops spokesman, stated that they are commemorating the tenth anniversary of a decision that has changed the church and provided the globe with an Argentinian who is the pope of all people. "The teachings of Francis are transforming the spirit of the church in our region. The greatest gift is reading his teaching," he added.

As mentioned, Peruvian Cardinal Pedro Barreto Jimeno of Huancayo, a Jesuit like Pope Francis, believes that the pope's emphasis on the earth, notably the Amazon, and indigenous peoples are two notable features of his first decade as the leader of the Catholic Church. Following the Synod of Bishops of the Amazon Region in October 2019, Pope Francis issued an apostolic exhortation titled "Querida Amazonia," outlining the four aspirations.

Cardinal Barreto said that even though the pope refers to the Amazon, the dreams about the rights of the poor, the preservation of cultural riches and nature, and Christian communities capable of commitment are universal and serve as guiding principles for the church throughout the world.

According to an article from the Biography, Jorge Mario Bergoglio was elevated to the position of Pope Francis on March 13, 2013, becoming the 266th leader of the Roman Catholic Church. Jorge Mario Bergoglio, the first pontiff from the Americas, modeled his papal title after the Italian Saint Francis of Assisi. Before he was elected pope, Bergoglio held different positions in the church, such as archbishop of Buenos Aires from 1998 to 2013, cardinal of the Roman Catholic Church of Argentina from 2001 to 2013, and president of the Bishops' Conference of Argentina from 2005 to 2011. Pope Francis has set the tone for his papacy by emphasizing humility while providing vocal support for the world's poor and those on the margins of society. Additionally, he has been actively involved in political diplomacy and environmental advocacy. Moreover, in 2013, Time Magazine named Pope Francis the Person of the Year.

The Papacy of Pope Francis

The Catholic News Herald reported that even when discussing the inner workings of the Vatican, Pope Francis has maintained for the past decade that the church is not the church of Christ if it does not reach out to others and share the "joy of the Gospel."

The moment he stepped out on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica on the evening of March 13, 2013, signals that his papacy would be different began to appear. He was not wearing a red cape trimmed with ermine, and he bowed as he asked the audience to pray that God would bless him and his endeavors.

However, not everybody was happy with the apparent ease with which he disregarded pomp and procedure. And as he expressed openness to LGBTQ Catholics and those living in what the church considers irregular marriage situations, tensions increased within the Catholic community. The pope also stated in an interview in 2013 that the church cannot discuss only contraception, abortion, and gay marriage, which added to the conflicts within the community.

