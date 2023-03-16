The interaction of science and religion has been tricky since there are discoveries and scientific studies that sometimes need to agree with that of religion. But this confusion lasts in a new book for children as it intersects faith with Science.

"Jesus in Space: A True Story That's Out of This World" is a children's book that recounts the true story of astronauts participating in the Eucharist during a NASA spaceflight. Cecilia Cicone, a digital media strategist for the Diocese of Gary, Indiana, wrote the book.

A News Book to Inspire Children and Appreciate the Relationship of Faith and Science

According to Fox News, the new book revolves around Dr. Tom Jones, a NASA astronaut selected for the Endeavor Space Shuttle mission STS-59. Cicone caught an inspiration to write the book after reading "Sky Walking: An Astronaut's Memoir," written by Jones and originally published in 2006.

The book is a heartwarming tale that offers a unique perspective on the intersection of Science and religion. It is aimed at children and offers an opportunity for parents to introduce their children to the concept of faith and its role in the lives of astronauts and other scientists.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Cicone explained that while Jones' memoir mostly covers scientific topics, he also talks about his faith throughout the book. Cicone was particularly moved by the section in which Jones described receiving Holy Communion during the STS-59 spaceflight and decided to turn it into a children's book for primary school readers in grades one through three.

Jesus in Space: A True Story That's Out of This World

In the shared article in Librerianorma, the book starts with Jones' training as an astronaut and follows his journey as he is selected to join the STS-59 mission. The book portrays Jones as a man of faith who thanks Jesus for the opportunity to use his gifts to help people. The story of the Eucharist during the spaceflight is presented as a beautiful moment, and the book offers a unique perspective on the intersection of faith and Science.

The story also shared how three Catholic astronauts: Commander Sidney Gutierrez, pilot Kevin Chilton, and Jones, received the Eucharist while orbiting Earth on April 7, 1994. The mission commander had questioned the possibility of taking Holy Communion in space before the launch. Catholics believe that during Mass, the bread and wine become the body and blood of Jesus Christ at the time of consecration.

To take the Eucharist into space, three consecrated hosts were placed in a pier, a small container used to carry the Eucharist. The book also includes a timeline of real events, from Jones' selection to the astronaut class on January 16, 1990, to the safe return of the Space Shuttle Endeavour to Earth on April 20, 1994.

Faith and Science

According to an article in McGrath Institute for Church Life, the author questions the common understanding of God as the Creator. They argue that people often see God as a hybrid magician, mechanic, and micromanager of complex processes, using God to fill in gaps in scientific knowledge.

The author suggests that this understanding misses the true nature of God's creation, which expresses God's love, power, and wisdom. The author emphasizes that the Christian doctrine of creation refers to God bringing things distinct from himself into being and that creation is the beginning of God's revelation of himself. The author suggests that the concept of love as the driving force behind the universe is often overlooked. The Nicene Creed refers to the Christian belief in God as the maker of all things visible and invisible.

