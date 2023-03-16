Hardships in life sometimes lead people to bad decisions, and these bad decisions sometimes shape them as they grow old. An ex-stripper and former pornstar shared his life on how hard it was that it forced him to "sell" his soul to the devil and later on redeemed by Jesus.

Kevin Kirchen, a 58-year-old man, has stated that he had been communicating with the devil for almost 20 years while working as a stripper and later as a porn star. However, after a profound encounter with Jesus, Kirchen claims to have experienced a transformation and renounced his past involvement in the sex industry.

Former Stripper and Pornstar Renewed by Following Jesus

Kevin Kirchen, who wrote the book "My Game, My Pain, My Purpose" in 2020, has become an ordained minister specializing in healing and deliverance sessions. He plans to establish his church in Texas. According to an article in the Christian Post, Kirchen's childhood was marked by a sense of rejection from his family, with his father passing away when he was 12 and his mother abandoning him at a police station when he was 14.

Kevin Kirchen shared how he started working as a male stripper and later became a porn star. He began his journey after winning second place in a stripping contest with some friends at a bar, which led to him auditioning for a position at Chippendales. Kirchen worked there for ten years but always felt empty and tried to fill the void with drugs, alcohol, and steroids.

After leaving Chippendales, a friend suggested he become a porn star, which he did. Kirchen worked in the porn industry for another ten years, when he struggled with substance abuse and had many sexual partners. He expressed how dark and hopeless he felt during those years, and the devil seemed to have a hold on him.

Kirchen became increasingly depressed as a porn star and attempted suicide by putting a gun in his mouth in an abandoned field. However, he heard a voice telling him not to do it and that he was loved. He left the field and continued working in the industry for a few more years until he decided to leave.

He then met his future wife Patrice on a dating app, who took him to church. In 2012, Kirchen reestablished his relationship with Christ, was baptized, and began sharing his testimony to help others.

Book of Kevin Kirchen

Kirchen wrote a book titled "My Game, My Pain, My Purpose," in which he shared his story. On the website of Barnes and Noble, a collection of quotes from Dr. Roger L Frye, Pastor Cedric D. White I, and Dono W. Pelham, Sr., endorsing Kevin Kirchen's book, "My Game, My Pain, My Purpose," was shared. The book is about Kirchen's life story, which includes his experience working as a stripper and a porn star before finding redemption through his faith in Jesus Christ.

The endorsers describe Kirchen's story as a powerful testimony of a life transformed by God's grace and encourage others to read his book to find hope and freedom from sexual sin.

Satan Cannot Make Sin, But Entice People to Sin

Blue Letter Bible emphasizes that Satan cannot make a believer sin, as it is their choice. However, Satan can entice someone to sin. The article also states that Satan is a defeated enemy, and believers must take proper steps to win victory over him.

While achieving temporary victories over Satan through faith in Christ is possible, occasional defeat is possible if the believer fails to do their part. These defeats may hinder a person's Christian testimony and spiritual growth. Always find a way through Christ's words to defeat the devil.

