St. Rita Catholic Church members got the feast of St. Joseph ready by preparing food and arranging flowers. However, since it is celebrated during the Lenten Season, meats are not allowed in the event.

Preparation of St. Rita Catholic Church Members For Feast of St. Joseph

In anticipation of the Feast of St. Joseph, which takes place on Mar. 19, the parishioners of St. Rita Catholic Church decorated the St. Joseph Altar with a variety of baked goods, sweets, flowers, fruits, fava beans, and grain. Town Talk reported that after the liturgy on Saturday, Mar. 18, at 4:00 p.m., the pastor of St. Rita's, Fr Anthony "Raj" Dharmaraj, blessed the altar. It would be blessed once more after the mass that is held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Mar. 19, and following the mass, a free lunch of fish and pasta would be provided. The Manna House is a local nonprofit organization that provides free hot meals to individuals who are in need. Monetary donations would be accepted for the Manna House.

Moreover, since the Feast of Saint. Joseph takes place during the Lent season; the altar has no meat. Many baked items, including cross-shaped ones, are formed into Christian emblems. The fava beans play a significant role in the St. Joseph's Altar. Fava beans were typically given to cattle in Sicily, but when there was a famine in the region, the locals ate them and felt fortunate to have access to them. Many believe that carrying one of the beans would bring them good fortune. Another myth contends that if a person is locked in the pantry, they would never run out of food. Dharmaraj explained that after offering blessings at the altar, most food is given to those less fortunate and in need.

Fr. Dharmaraj stated that the food they have acquired, some of which would be used by their parishioners, and the vast majority of the food, along with the donations and the money they receive, would be given to Manna House. "That is our act of charity at St. Rita, and we are really blessed and always happy to share our joy with those in need," he added.

According to News Orleans, every Mar. 19, Catholics in New Orleans celebrate St. Joseph's Day by building beautiful altars to commemorate the support St. Joseph rendered during a famine in Sicily. The practice began when Sicilian immigrants landed in New Orleans in the late 1800s. St. Joseph altars, meant to symbolize the Holy Trinity, are often composed of three distinct portions, with a statue of St. Joseph placed at the center of the altar. Candles, figurines, flowers, various medals, and other artifacts are placed around the altar by the pious, producing a gorgeous, lush, and overflowing effect. In addition, the altars receive offerings of food, which are then placed in a cornucopia open for anyone to partake in during the celebration to show gratitude to Saint Joseph for ending hunger.

Other Churches That Also Celebrated Feast of St. Joseph

As per the Herald Guide, several Catholic churches held an altar this year, including St. Charles Borromeo Church, St. Anthony of Padua Church, and Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church. After the 8:15 a.m. mass on Mar. 18, the altar at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Destrehan would be blessed and shown in the Borromeo Room from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. as well as from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mar. 19. St. Joseph's Altar Society hosts the altar. Cookies, candles, blessed salt, and bread would be available for donation.

On Luling's St. Anthony of Padua celebration, their altar would be blessed on Mar.18 at 5 p.m. and open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Additionally, on Mar. 19, the altar would be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., with a noon meal, and on Mar. 20, it would be open from 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Moreover, purchase options would also be available for cookies.

On the other hand, Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church in Hahnville would bless its altar on Mar. 18 at 10 a.m. and be open until 3 p.m. Tupa Tupa, a Pilgrimage play, and light refreshments would follow the blessing. The altar is open between Masses on Mar. 19 until 4 p.m. Accordingly, cookies, blessed candles and oils, and holy water would be offered for a donation, and memorial candles can be purchased for $3 each.

