The Methodist-run Cliff College in England's Christian theology teacher, Aaron Edwards, has been fired following his viral post on social media. He said in his Tweet that 'homosexuality is invading the church,' which later got a different opinion and interpretation from many people on the internet.

Tweet About Homosexuality

The Cliff College's lecturer, Aaron Edwards, reportedly said in his Tweet that homosexuality is penetrating the Church. As mentioned, Evangelicals no longer recognize the gravity of the situation because they are preoccupied with apologizing for their allegedly barbaric homophobia, regardless of whether or not the accusation is accurate. "This is a 'Gospel issue,' by the way. If sin is no longer sin, we no longer need a Savior," he added.

The Christian Post reported that the tweet caused a viral argument on social media. During a disciplinary hearing, school administrators suggested he could be reported to prevent the government's program to counteract extremism.

Moreover, Edwards, 37 years old, who has worked at Cliff College for the past seven years, revealed that he was also threatened with a referral to the counter-terrorism unit by the college. Cliff College, established in 1883, had requested that Edwards remove the tweet because it allegedly violated the college's staff social media policy. However, Edwards turned down the offer, stating it would violate his conscience and be an admission of purposeful provocation given that the tweet expressed his most deeply held beliefs.

As a result, Edwards was placed on administrative leave, and an investigation was opened. After the hearing regarding the disciplinary action, he was terminated, and he is currently appealing the decision. As per the Daily Mail, Edwards believes that because of the termination, he will never be able to work in the higher education industry again. In June of the previous year, the Methodist Church became the largest religious group in Britain to approve of marriages between people of the same gender.

Campaigners hailed the move as a "momentous step on the road to justice and inclusion." Furthermore, there are 30 Methodist Synods in Britain, and 29 of those Synods have confirmed that they favor provisional resolutions that would allow the practice. With its current membership of 164,000 people, the Methodist Church of Britain is the fourth-largest Christian denomination in the UK.

The stance of Methodist-run Cliff College in England on LGBTQIA+ Community

According to Premier Christian News, in partnership with the Methodist Church in Britain, Cliff College is committed to a safe and hospitable environment where people of differing beliefs are welcomed and challenged to live together as Christ-like disciples.

Their goal is to accomplish this while maintaining a spirit of mutual respect and generosity, both rooted in the conviction that the Bible and evangelicalism instill that God loves each person. Students at Cliff College come from various religious traditions, but its origins lie in its role as a Methodist lay training center. They continue to report to the Methodist Council, which is ultimately responsible for the college and holds ultimate authority. In addition, the Methodist Church approved the legalization of marriage between people of the same sexual orientation a year ago.

