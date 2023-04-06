In a new Spanish Documentary, Pope Francis candidly answers questions that have been given by ten fearless youths. The 83-minute documentary titled "Amén. Francisco responde" premiered on Disney+ on April 5 this year.

The film directors Jordi évole and Màrius Sánchez feature Pope Francis, which he answers tough questions regarding sex, tinder, and other sensitive issues. The film was said to be filmed in June in Rome's Pigneto district last year.

Questions About the Pope's Salary and the Decline in Churchgoers

According to the story in Vatican News, the Pope's right knee was in excruciating discomfort by that time, making him walk with an unsteady posture. However, he was his usual self-calm and prepared to converse-when responding to the challenging questions provided by the young Spanish-speaking audience.

In the film, he converses with a young man Victor, in which Victor asks if the Pope receives a salary for his service as the catholic leader, and Francis replies that he doesn't. He relied on donations for his daily needs and described his life as simple, similar to that of an average employee. He also said that he wants the Holy See to be free of financial expenses and instead suggested using the money for those people or communities that are evident to be in need.

Pope Francis also emphasized that he is willing to aid and support social outreach organizations by giving them the resources they need, for he has connections and knows where to get these resources and who to go to. He emphasized that a simple life is better and would be the best if paired with helping others.

Another topic opened up about the members that are leaving the Catholic Church. Pope Francis stressed the importance of going out of the peripheries, as he believes that the church suffers when it becomes a society of good people who only performs the religious traditions without reaching out to the sides. According to the Pope, reaching out to the peripheries is crucial to the church'schurch's mission. He contends that when people see reality from the center, they unintentionally set up walls to the connection that keeps them distant from the conflicts and difficulties faced by those in the periphery.

Questions About the Modern Society

Celia, a non-binary, asked the Pope if he knew about the app Tinder, a dating app. According to Hindustan Times, Pope Francis honestly said that he did not know what the app was. Still, he acknowledged that the younger generation is eager to meet and engage with new people, which he innocently considers reasonable.

Celia also asked about the people or priests promoting hate and using the Bible to support hate speech. According to Channels TV, Pope Francis replied that these people are "infiltrators" who exploit the church for their petty interests. He named one of the "corruptions" plaguing the church as "narrow ideologies."

The Pope highlighted that everyone is a child of God and that God does not reject anyone when asked about the position of LGBTQ Catholics in the church. He feels that he has a duty always to welcome everyone and that it is not his authority to expel anyone from the church.

The film is very educational and eye-opening to some. This film can help everyone realize what they are doing wrong and right when there is still time.

