Christians around the world celebrates Easter as a happy time for it is the revival and return of the Saviour Jesus Christ. Although most of the believers around the world celebrate with events such as Easter egg hunts, family feast gatherings, and worships in churches, Easter also can be a mark of danger for some believers, especially in places with high in Christian Persecution.

The threat of persecution against Christians is increased during Holy Week in many nations in Southeast Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa. During Easter, Christian communities are frequently targeted by religious extremists, authoritarian governments, and other hostile actors who take advantage of their vulnerability as they come together to worship and remember Jesus' resurrection.

Easter Sunday Celebrations Sometimes a Traget for Christian Persecution

According to the article in The Hill, the American church and those nations which Christian persecution is uncommon, must recognize and confront the ongoing troubles that their fellow believers experiences. One tragic exapmle is the 2019 Sri Lankan Easter bombings, in which an Isis-inspired suicide bombers attacked three churches and three hotels. The tragedy took the lives of over 250 people and injuries of more than 500, and the victims were mostly Catholic worshipers.

Incidents like these are not uncommon, for there are also several countries that faced massacre during these times of the year. In 2012, Boko Haram militants have used a car as a bomb and detonated it outside a church in Nigeria during Easter Sunday services that killed 41 people.

Also, one Good Friday attacked happened, when gunmen in Nigeria's Benue State ambushed and murdered 11 parishioners who were leaving the church. Radical Hindu nationalists attacked an Easter service last year in India, a country where religious freedom is meant to be respected, beating worshippers with clubs, including women and children. Additionally, three Christian homes were vandalized and their food supplies were destroyed by associated extremist groups. The entire Christian community must acknowledge and respond to such atrocities against Christians.

In the article in Angelus News, the "Open Doors" Christian persecution watchdog group reported atleast 526 Christians were killed all over the world during celebration of Easter Sunday between 2013 and 2020, with hundreds more got injured during these attacks. This year, it is still a mystery if where will the attacks will occur, but Christian leaders are now urging for additional security for every Christians who innocently celebrates the ressurection of the Lord Jesus Christ.

In the Holy Land, violence has been increasing in these past few months, mainly targeting Christians, with churches, funeral processions, worship services, and public gatherings becomes the main targets. Many of their sacred places, including their burial grounds, have been vandalized, and venerable rituals like the Holy Fire Ceremony and the Palm Sunday Procession have been off-limits to hordes of devotees. The call for additional security has been disclosed.

Also Read: North Korea Named Worst Persecutor of Christians Worldwide: Believers Sent to Labor Camps Or Killed

The Number One Christian Persecutor Last Year

Christianity Daily reported that last year, North Korea was named the number one Christian persecutor worldwide. The persistent animosity toward the faith in the communist country was underlined by the annual report, which tracks the persecution of Christians in more than 50 countries. The research detailed the different forms of persecution, such as imprisonment, torture, and execution, that Christians experience in North Korea.

This serves as a depressing reminder of the serious human rights violations occurring in the nation and the urgent need for international involvement. The report also emphasizes the unwavering bravery and tenacity of the Christian community in North Korea, who continue to practice their faith despite the oppressive circumstances.

Related Article: Rising Religious Persecution: The Top 50 Countries Where Following Jesus Is Most Dangerous in 2023