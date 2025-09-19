United Methodist Bishops in Africa Reiterate Commitment to Scriptural Sexual Ethics

All active and retired UMC bishops in Africa posed for a photo at the September 2025 meeting in Luanda, Angola. | Photo Credit: UMC Website (umc.org)/ Geraldo Martins, West Angola Conference

Bishops of the United Methodist Church in Africa have reaffirmed their position that marriage should be exclusively defined as a union between one man and one woman.

The UMC Africa College of Bishops convened their official meeting in Luanda, Angola, earlier this month, during which they issued a statement addressing several issues.

Under the section titled “Biblical Understanding of Marriage,” they confirmed their support for traditional marriage, despite the previous year's decision at the UMC General Conference to lift the ban on blessing same-sex unions.

“We uphold our long-standing theological and cultural understanding that marriage is a sacred covenant between one man and one woman, in accordance with Scripture (Genesis 2:24, Matthew 19:5),” the bishops stated.

They added, “This view is consistent with our biblical convictions, African traditions, and the laws of our respective nations. We remain committed to practicing and teaching a holistic Christian sexual ethic rooted in Scripture and discipleship.”

The bishops also expressed support for the UMC’s regionalization plan, which would allow different regional bodies to establish their own rules concerning marriage and the ordination of noncelibate homosexuals.

“We believe that regionalization is a faithful and strategic path forward — allowing each region to carry out ministry in ways that reflect its cultural, social, and theological context,” they stated.

The official statement, which also celebrated the election of nine new UMC episcopal leaders in Africa, was signed by 14 active bishops and three retired bishops.

The gathering was named the African Colleges of Bishops, reflecting that each African conference — East Africa, Mid Africa, Southern Africa, and West Africa — has its own college of bishops, reported UM News.

For decades, the UMC debated whether to amend its Book of Discipline to permit same-sex marriage, the ordination of noncelibate homosexuals, and the funding of LGBT advocacy groups.

However, last year, after over 7,000 mostly conservative churches left the UMC, delegates voted to remove the bans on marriage and ordination, as well as to delete a statement from the Book of Discipline describing homosexuality as “incompatible with Christian teaching.”

Despite many African leaders publicly reaffirming their commitment to biblical standards, numerous congregations in Africa have left the denomination following the General Conference votes.