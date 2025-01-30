Biblical Series ‘House of David’ Unveils First Trailer Showcasing

"House of David" | Screenshot: Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video has unveiled the first trailer for the highly anticipated biblical epic series “House of David.”

The trailer showcases the courage of David (Michael Iskander) as he steps forward to face the formidable giant Goliath, portrayed by Martyn Ford.

The story further delves into David’s humble beginnings as an outsider and shepherd, laying the groundwork for his transformative journey. The trailer culminates in a moment as David prepares to use his slingshot for the decisive act that will alter his destiny, marking the start of his rise to kingship, as described in 1 Samuel 17.

“It’s not about the greatness of the giant. It’s about the greatness of God,” David declares in the trailer. “House of David” recounts the ascent of the biblical figure David, who ultimately becomes the most renowned and celebrated king of Israel.

The series features a notable cast, including Ali Suliman as King Saul, Stephen Lang as Samuel, Ayelet Zurer as Queen Ahinoam, and Martyn Ford as Goliath.

The first three episodes of “House of David” will be released exclusively on Prime Video on February 27, with new episodes following weekly. The series is produced by Nomadic Pictures and Argonauts, in collaboration with Kingdom Story Company and Lionsgate Television.

Jon Erwin, known for projects like “Jesus Revolution” and “American Underdog,” created and co-directs the series with Jon Gunn. The series also features special advisor Dallas Jenkins, the creator of “The Chosen.”

Erwin and former Netflix and YouTube executive Kelly Merryman Hoogstraten co-founded Wonder Project.

“With ‘House of David’ being the first project under this new deal, we're setting the stage for a series of compelling, values-driven movies, and TV shows,” Erwin stated previously. “This is a milestone for The Wonder Project, and we're thrilled to be working with a company that understands and supports our mission and our audience in such a groundbreaking way.”