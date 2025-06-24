Carlson and Bannon Discuss Spiritual War: ‘Strong Evil Forces Concentrated in D.C.’

(From the left) Tucker Carlson and Steve Bannon, sharing their view that oppressive spiritual darkness is present in Washington, D.C. | Screenshot: YouTube/ Tucker Carlson

Political commentators Tucker Carlson and former White House's chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon shared their views that the United States is currently in the midst of a spiritual war, with strong, palpable forces of evil concentrated in Washington, D.C.

During a Monday interview on Carlson’s YouTube platform, which primarily focused on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, the two discussed their mutual belief that an oppressive spiritual force is active in the nation’s capital, especially since the political upheaval in 2021.

“When you come to Washington, you can really feel it’s a spiritual war because of the dark specter that hangs over this town. That spiritual war manifests itself in money and power,” Bannon, who resides there and served as an advisor to President Donald Trump during his first term, said.

Carlson remarked that he has found Washington, D.C., to be spiritually disturbing, describing it as a city he once lived in but has since sought to avoid in the future. He said the spiritual darkness was so oppressive that he could sense it during his recent visit.

Bannon, whose “War Room” studio is located in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, pointed to early 2021 as a turning point in the city’s atmosphere, referencing the presence of the National Guard and the barbed wire barriers that appeared in response to the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“Ever since that time — and I hate to say, with all the positive energy President Trump has brought — it’s still a dark specter,” Bannon stated. He added that “the tension is a manifestation of an invisible war,” emphasizing that “they understand there’s an internal civil war here: that one side’s going to win and one side is going to lose.”

He further asserted, “Their belief is they’re going to wait us out,” and warned that “they have no intention of turning over control and power of the most powerful empire in man’s history; it has to be taken from them.” He urged, “We either do it now — if we don’t do it now, this wave of ... people that have come together, we’re not going to be able to do it.”

Carlson praised Bannon for recognizing that the political battles in Washington are “a spiritual thing.” “I texted my wife this morning [that] the second this administration is gone, I’m never coming back here,” he said, adding, “It’s just dark, it’s super dark.”

He described the District of Columbia as darker than other cities, despite acknowledging he recently moved away and lives in a community marked by poverty and drug addiction.

Last fall, Carlson confirmed to Christian Post that he believed he was “physically mauled” by a demonic entity in his bed on February 20, 2023, two months before his last show on Fox News. He claimed that his firing came days after delivering a speech at The Heritage Foundation in Washington, where he framed political conflicts as spiritual battles between good and evil.