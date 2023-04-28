Tucker Carlson Faces Backlash from Right-Wing Christians Amid Firing Controversy

Pixabay/Gerd Altmann

Fox News recently parted ways with prime-time personality Tucker Carlson, who had been with the network for quite some time. A Christian group with right-wing ideology denounced demonic interference in Carlson's departure.

Termination of Tucker Carlson

A report from Rolling Stone stated that on Tuesday night, Apr. 25, Lance Wallnau, the advocate of a seven-part plan for Christians to seize America, made a live broadcast in which he decried satanic mischief behind Tucker Carlson's leaving from the station. Wallnau claimed that Carlson is "the voice of the populace," which is why the devil is so hostile toward him.

Carlson was alluded to in similar words by Wallnau, who is notable for spreading the belief that President Trump was God's chosen heathen. "I've talked about the secular prophets like Rush Limbaugh, or [Steve] Bannon, or Tucker Carlson. These are the people that God has his hands on," he insisted repeatedly. God reportedly employs them more effectively than many pastors, and the evil one intends to stifle the sound of these voices.

As mentioned, Carlson does not have a strong religious conviction. He once joked, "I'm literally an Episcopalian." Still, he has integrated toxic attitudes popular among conservative Christians, particularly beliefs hostile toward transgender people in the United States and abortion rights. During Carlson's speech over the weekend at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, D.C. He criticized the former group as "mutilators" of women's sexual organs and the latter as "child sacrificers."

Wallnau asserted that Satan is making moves to put down Carlson. He stated that Carlson's current relationship with Fox News might be implemented in such a way that it pays to keep him off the air and away from other news channels. Wallnau accused Carlson of not returning for the next three years since Satan had him under contract for twenty million dollars.

As per The Guardian, there is some suspicion among people close to Carlson regarding the possibility that his departure was connected to his use of filthy text messages. Instead, it is speculated that the termination was connected to the $787.5 million settlement of a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit caused by Dominion Voting Systems over the broadcast of Donald Trump's lies about fraudulent voting in the 2020 election.

According to a representative for Dominion, the contract agreement did not include the need that they cancel Carlson's show. It was also rejected by a spokeswoman for Fox, who described the claim as "categorically false."

Tucker Carlson's Response

Carlson was dismissed by Fox News on Monday, Apr. 24, with the network noting that his final show had aired the previous Friday, Apr. 21. Since then, neither Carlson nor Bryan Freedman, the attorney that Carlson just recently hired, has replied to demands for comment that have been made.

Moreover, CNBC reported that Carlson finally spoke out publicly for the first time on Wednesday night, Apr. 26, two days after his abrupt departure from Fox News.

However, he did not address the fact that he was fired or his plans moving forward. Instead, Carlson offers his perspective on the state of politics in the United States as well as the debate that has been taking place on cable news in a video that was shared on Twitter.

He stated that once people take some time off, they realize how incredibly foolish and meaningless the arguments that they watch on television are. "In five years, we won't even remember that we had them. Trust me as someone who participated," he noted

