Charlie Kirk Killed in Utah Valley University Shooting

Charlie Kirk, CEO of Turning Point USA, has tragically died after being shot by an assassin at Utah Valley University in Orem on September 10, 2025. | Photo Credit: Facebook/ Charlie Kirk

Conservative activist and author Charlie Kirk, 31, has died after being fatally shot by an assassin while speaking at a Turning Point USA event at a university in Utah.

Kirk was supervising a question-and-answer session with students at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday when gunfire erupted.

Bystanders reported seeing Kirk get shot near his neck, according to Deseret News and videos shared on X. In response to the incident, the campus was placed on lockdown.

It is currently unknown whether the shooter has been apprehended.

President Donald Trump announced on his Truth Social account that Charlie Kirk has died, stating he did not survive the fatal gunshot at the "The American Comeback Tour" event hosted by TPUSA at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

Trump wrote: “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”

Kirk’s visit to UVU was part of his “The American Comeback Tour.” He is a co-founder and leader of Turning Point USA, known for visiting college campuses and engaging in debates with liberal students.