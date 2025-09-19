Chip Roy Calls for Congressional Investigation into Radical Left's Attack on the US

On September 3, 2025, in Washington, D.C., Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, along with a bipartisan group of House members, unveils a compromise bill to ban stock trading by individual members of Congress and their families. | Screenshot: YouTube/ The Hill

A Republican congressman from Texas has urged Congress to create a special committee to examine what he describes as the “money, influence, and power behind the radical Left’s assault on America and the rule of law.”

In a letter dated September 11, Rep. Chip Roy, along with nearly two dozen lawmakers, including Texas Republican Reps. Keith Self and Brandon Gill, appealed to House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., to form a standalone panel with prosecutorial and law enforcement expertise to investigate these matters.

Roy emphasized the urgency of this proposal, writing, “Enough is enough. We must follow the money to identify the perpetrators of the coordinated anti-American assaults being carried out against us and take all steps under the law necessary to stop them.”

The proposed committee would have the authority to investigate organizations, donors, media, and public officials allegedly involved in these attacks, with “full subpoena powers and authority to deliver results,” according to Roy’s letter.

The letter cites various incidents, including the assassination attempts on President Donald Trump in 2024 and the 2017 shooting of Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise, as evidence of a "sustained breakdown of law and order" driven by anti-American ideology.

Roy criticized the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) for allegedly placing “targets” on conservative groups and figures through its “Hate Map,” mentioning that the SPLC had placed Kirk on its “Hatewatch” map before he was killed.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox, Republican, commented on the Kirk incident, describing the 22-year-old suspect's motivation as stemming from a “leftist ideology.”

Roy's letter highlights the activities of groups like Antifa, stating, “We have seen targets placed on the Family Research Council and Charlie Kirk by the [SPLC] only to witness shootings toward each, including the tragic assassination of Charlie [...], after being placed on the SPLC’s notorious 'Hate Map' three months ago.”

He further notes that these groups are known for organizing, funding, and deploying “sophisticated terror campaigns attacking law enforcement and destroying American cities.”

The SPLC replied to Roy’s letter, asserting their role in monitoring extremism: "We must have meaningful national conversation about violence and polarization in America. Blaming organizations that monitor extremism distracts from the urgent work of addressing the conditions that allow hate and violence to grow.”

Roy also links “soft-on-crime” policies and illegal immigration to rising violence, citing several murders, including those of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley and Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska. He claimed that these incidents result from organized efforts by leftist groups, which, he pointed out, back lenient prosecutors and judges.

Roy concludes that America is facing an ideological war, stressing, “We can no longer pretend to be bound together by shared ideals when a well-funded, vitriolic cadre of our fellow Americans and foreign interests are at war with the very values of faith in God, fidelity to our Constitution, and respect for the principles of liberty and Western Civilization that define us as Americans — including, notably, the free speech practiced and exemplified by Charlie Kirk.”