Christians Launch Protest to Call for Action Against Church Attack in India

Pixabay/Maruf Rahman

A misunderstanding between followers of the Sikh religion and Christians led to increased hostility between the two faiths. Recently, Skih Nihangs launched an assault against a Christian Church. As a result, Christians are demanding that action should be taken against their attackers.

Church Attack

A report from English News Track Live stated that an incident in which individuals attacked a church in Amritsar, Punjab, was brought to light on Sunday, May 21. The perpetrators of the attack are being referred to as Nihang Sikhs. When Christians prayed inside the church, an assault occurred on the building. Both groups were reportedly brought face to face with one another, which caused the situation to become tense. There was a great deal of sloganeering and throwing stones at the location. Moreover, the presence of law enforcement at the scene helped bring the situation under control. Due to the Nihangs' alleged desecration of the Bible, Christians have called for stern action to be taken.

According to UCA News, a state of relative tranquility, Punjab is governed by the Aam Admi Party. On Tuesday, May 23, Pastor Hanook Bhatti, who is based in Punjab, stated that, as of late, there had been a climate of misunderstanding between the Christian and Sikh communities, which has led to friction between the faiths. For the past two years, they have seen attacks on churches, and Bhatti has emphasized that people need to work together to find a solution to this problem as quickly as possible before it spirals out of control. Some individuals are under the impression that they are trying to convert Sikhs to Christianity. According to the Christian leader, this accusation has no basis in reality.

Furthermore, as part of their religious practices, Sikhs are permitted to carry swords at all times. Following the assault, Christians marched demanding action against the attackers who objected to Christians adopting Sikh garb for propagandizing. At the request of the Amritsar rural police, a complaint has been filed against those who remain anonymous. Satinder Singh, a senior police official leading the inquiry, told the Christians it would be performed comprehensively. Additionally, Pastor Jaspal Singh, also from Punjab, which borders Pakistan, stated that it is done intentionally to sow confusion among those who adhere to the Christian and Sikh faiths. They are certain that some individuals with vested interests are responsible for doing this. According to the Christian Forum's head in Chhattisgarh, Arun Pannalal, a state in the central region of India that has seen violent incidents against Christians, claimed that the government of Punjab appears to have failed to preserve peace and order.

Also Read: Christian Prayer Meeting Interrupted By Authorities, Arrested 10 People for Branding Forum as ‘Religious Conversion Activity’

Recent Assaults Against Christians

There has been a steady increase in the number of attacks carried out against Christians in India, which has prompted some people to call for a review of the anti-conversion legislation enacted by several different state governments. Others emphasize the significance of peace-building at the grassroots level. Fair Planet stated that an interdenominational organization that fights for the rights of Christians in India announced that as of the end of July, a shocking 302 occurrences of violence targeting the Christian community in India had been recorded.

This represents a significant increase from the 186 incidents reported during the same period in the previous year. Based on the data, there were 41 instances in January, 35 in February, 35 in March, 40 in April, 58 in May, 38 in June, and 55 in July. With 84 cases of violence reported against Christians, Uttar Pradesh, currently governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is at the top of the list of Christian assaults.

Related Article: Church Attack During Christian Prayer Meeting Allegedly Insults Bible, 2 Injured