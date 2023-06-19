Latter-Day Saints’ Member Won ‘American Idol Season 21,’ Shares About His Faith on Social Media

Pixabay/Pixelkult

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints member recently won the 21st season of American Idol and openly discussed his faith on social media. He also spoke about his hardworking and God-fearing father, who died from kidney failure.

American Idol Season 21 Winner

During Iam Tongi's audition, judge Katy Perry remarked that the teenager has a beautiful voice, and it is reportedly safe to say that his talent is no longer hidden. A report from NewsRoom stated that Iam's audition had had more than 17 million views in three months. This makes his performance the most watched of the season. As mentioned, Iam performed "Monsters" by James Blunt in it, and he dedicated the song to his late father, Rodney Tongi, who passed away a few months before the screening. As a result, the performance by Iam moved all of the judges and a significant number of fans to shed tears.

As per Good TV, William Tongi, better known by his stage name Iam Tongi, won the twenty-first season of American Idol, which has recently concluded. He won the competition by winning the hearts of many viewers. Megan Danielle and Colin Stough, also singers, competed against one another fiercely for the second and third places, respectively. Moreover, as they continue to get to know the new champion of the program, they have discovered that in some of his older recordings, he professes his faith in Jesus Christ.

Iam uploaded a video from two years ago in which he and his friend Eta Lauti performed a song together. They sang a cover version of the well-known praise song "Amazing Grace (My Chains Are Gone)." Eta's Aunty, who reportedly passed away, was honoured in the music. On the cover, Iam can be heard singing and playing the guitar. In addition, he used photographs in the film to emphasize certain lines of the song.

Iam Tongi Shares His Story on Social Media

The Church News reported that On Sunday, June 11, a young man from Kahuku, Hawaii, who was 18 years old at the time, posted a message on the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints social media accounts describing how a friend of his had questioned his involvement in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The American Idol winner also believes that his mother was the one who gave him the strength to speak out about his convictions. As stated, she has always encouraged him to speak up about the things that he believes in. Iam's story reportedly includes aspects of his belief in God and Jesus Christ. "Their story is my story," he noted.

Furthermore, Iam Tongi offered additional information regarding the impact of his parents, specifically his father. He discussed how his father, Rodney Tongi, had suffered a heart attack, two strokes, and a combination of the two during his lifetime. He described his father as being "so faithful to God." The following year, he started having kidney problems and passed away not long after that. Accordingly, Iam revealed he follows Christ because of his experiences and cannot reject his Savior's presence. Since he cannot refute what he has seen and heard, that is the primary motivation behind Iam's decision to start sharing his beliefs with others. A significant portion of his story is his belief in Jesus Christ.

