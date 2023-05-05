30 Churches Give $500 to $3,000 for 'Mother’s Day Mission Match' to Support Global Mothers With Basic Child Survival

Pixabay/PublicDomainPictures

Many mothers suffer emotional anguish after losing their children from conditions that may have been treated, such as pneumonia, diarrhea, and malaria. As a result, several churches have decided to contribute to the "Mother's Day Mission Match" to assist mothers worldwide in meeting their children's fundamental needs.

Contribution of 30 Churches

A report from Religious News Service stated that there are a lot of women in the world that need assistance with the most fundamental aspects of child survival. According to the National Retail Federation, Americans were projected to spend $28.1 billion to mark Mother's Day in 2021, equivalent to almost $220 per person.

In 2023, 30 churches that also spend money to assist these worldwide mothers are qualified for matching contributions from Mission Match. These contributions ranging from $500 to $3,000, can be made to parishes for the charitable activities they are working on.

As mentioned, churches proceed with having one of the most effective distribution systems, as they can deliver aid to the areas with the highest level of need. Following a check of the websites of several denominations, some examples of things that are needed include portable ultrasound devices, training for midwives to work in remote regions and malaria nets.

Moreover, religious organizations can submit an application for a matching donation through the Mission Match program for a project that either helps staff medical facilities, assists in the construction of medical infrastructure, or gives supplies that aid in children's survival. The study may also be helpful to younger or older age groups.

Churches can contact Christian faiths and charitable organizations to determine what supplies are required to reduce deaths. As per Yahoo News, it is hoped that the mobilization of these thirty churches will help launch a movement of many more churches to continue in their footsteps.

Additionally, on the Church Application page of missionmatch.org, places of worship can learn about the details of the registration process that they will need to go through. People may find the list of 40 countries on the "40 Countries" page at missionmatch.org.

Furthermore, they reportedly hope that by celebrating this year, more moms worldwide will be rejoicing with their kids for the next year rather than lamenting their children's loss.

Also Read:'Mother's Love,' on Mother's Day

Celebrating Mother's Day

Based on an article from Berns N Petals, Mother's Day is an event that is celebrated in several areas of the world to demonstrate love, respect, and honor towards mothers. It is a day set aside to acknowledge mothers, recognize the work that goes into maintaining maternal relationships, and pay tribute to mothers' important role in society.

In addition, although several nations commemorate the event on various dates, March and May are the most usual months for the celebrations. Mother's Day requires the same amount of preparation as other holidays, such as Father's Day, Siblings Day, and Grandparents Day.

Accordingly, this occasion is an important day to pay special attention to motherly figures worldwide. It is a day that causes people to reflect on the relevance and significance of mothers in their lives.

Related Article: Franklin Graham Celebrates Life During Mother's Day Message