Central Presbyterian Church's Roof Restoration Finally Completed Despite Having Problems with Insurance Provider

Due to issues with their insurance providers, the Central Presbyterian Church requires millions of dollars to complete their project, which has been undergoing repair for the past two years. Nevertheless, the church completed the costs associated with church restorations.

Challenges in Restoring Central Presbyterian Church

Church repairs in Queen Square in Galt cost more than $2.5 million due to the church's insurance carrier's decision to cancel its coverage because of the considerable water damage and decay to the roof and the stone exterior. Peter Goudy, a member of the congregation, told CTV News, "It had to be done," If the situation had gotten any worse, there was a possibility that it might have collapsed. The project started in April 2020, when teams fought against the social estrangement and limits in the supply chain brought on by the pandemic.

According to the technical support committee chair, Horst Wohlgemut, workers restored three stained glass windows and fixed and repaired the water-logged roof. They resurfaced the grout along the stone exterior of the building. "We did not cut any corners. We hired a consultant that did the work for us. The church wanted to stay downtown because, first of all, they valued the heritage building. Secondly, we felt our mission was to serve downtown Cambridge," he noted.

Moreover, the church claims that one of the restored windows is over a century old. Miles Lauzon, who visited the church with the neighborhood Probus Club, remarked that he was impressed by the group's ability to maintain the building's original personality.

On the other hand, the Central Presbyterian Church in Cambridge, Ontario, is a place of worship and community in the middle of the city. They have faith in the good news and believe they must spread it verbally and physically. It is their job to communicate the good news and hope to have a positive impact on the people in their neighborhood and on people all around the world.

Ministries geared toward children and adolescents instruct the young in their care to be self-assured, steadfast in their faith, optimistic, and compassionate. People and families are given support and strengthened through their adult ministries. The congregation looks out for one another through an internal ministry called Central Cares, which contributes to the growth of their feeling of community and family. Also, people are reaching out to their communities and beyond to provide tangible support using the church's Outreach and Mission initiatives.

Celebration of the Church

Horst Wohlgemut stated that in 2017 the community discovered that the oldest section of the church roof was leaking, which resulted in the insurance company canceling coverage for the structure. Three options were available: relocate to a new building and sell, remain in the failing structure, or restore the landmark, The Record reported.

As mentioned, the historic tower, which features stained-glass windows and a Gothic architectural style, was the subject of a vote that determined whether or not it should be renovated and recognized. Wohlgemut asserted, "We are part of the city's history, and we want to continue to be part of the city's history."

Accordingly, on Saturday, May 6, the church would commemorate the completion of the renovation by ringing its bells. An open house would also be held at the landmark church at 7 Queen's Square, located at the Main Street bridge. It would feature guided tours, live music, access to the bell tower, and historic memorabilia displays. In addition, on Sunday, May 7, a Thanksgiving service would be held at the 143-year-old structure, complete with a reception following the service and unique musical performances.

