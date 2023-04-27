Church of England Emphasizes Jesus' Singleness, Advocates for Appreciation of Single Individuals

Pexels/Jill Wellington

The Church of England has released an essential report emphasizing the significance of honoring and acknowledging single people equally with couples and families. The study recognizes the value of diversity in intimate partnerships. It makes the case that being single is not inherently inferior to being in a committed relationship by pointing out that Jesus was a single man.

This research promotes rethinking a multicultural society where all kinds of families and committed partnerships are cherished and supported. The Church of England wants to establish an environment that is more inclusive and caring for all members of its community by encouraging stability and allowing everyone to thrive, whatever their relationship status.



The Church of England published the conclusions of a two-year commission that looked at relationships and families in a 236-page report titled Love Matters. According to The Guardian, this third installment of a trilogy on housing and social care was commissioned by the archbishops of Canterbury and York.

The report urges the Church of England to offer relationship counseling and support to all couples preparing to wed, with the idea that similar assistance may also be given to those considering civil unions and cohabitation. In order to address problems before relationships fail, it also urges the government to fund readily available and reasonably priced relationship support for couples going through a rough patch.

The report's focus on "honoring" singleness differs from the church's customary support for long-lasting heterosexual marriages with offspring. The church has permitted divorced people to get remarried during its liturgies for the past 20 years. Even though it has not yet approved same-sex marriages inside the church, it has consented to provide blessing services for couples who have been married in civil ceremonies.

Church of England Report Addresses Housing Insecurity, LGBTQ Loneliness, and Stigma

In addition to highlighting the value of appreciating single people, the Church of England's latest report also called attention to the increased risk of housing instability faced by single persons as a result of divorce, separation, or incarceration. According to NEWS 19, to solve this issue, the research urges the creation of additional suitable social housing.

The report also recognizes the increased isolation and stigmatization LGBTQ persons, particularly young people, endure. The paper urges addressing these concerns in light of the ongoing discussion about LGBTQ and gender-related topics in schools to stop the further exclusion of young people who can relate to them due to their life experiences.

CBS News reported that the Church of England clarified in a statement released in January 2023 that while its churches would not perform same-sex marriages, they would still offer prayers and blessings for same-sex couples. This position is in response to the declaration.

Stephen Cottrell, the archbishop of York, expressed profound sadness and anguish on behalf of himself and his colleague bishops on how the church treated LGBTQI+ people and their loved ones. He highlighted that the church should take the lead in identifying each person's innate worth and divine likeness.

