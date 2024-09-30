Community outrage erupts over high school's response to teacher accusations of sexually harassing Students through LGBT club

Pixabay/Foundry

A high school in Nashville is facing backlash following allegations against a teacher who reportedly “groomed and sexually harassed” students through an LGBT club. Community members, including parents, students and faculty, are demanding accountability and transparency from the administration regarding how the allegations have been handled.

The situation centers around Dean Masullo, a former English teacher and sponsor of the Gender and Sexuality Alliance (GSA) club, who has been accused of targeting and sexually harassing students. A former student claimed she was “groomed and sexually harassed” by Masullo while recounting her experiences in a letter to the school's board of trustees. The letter also detailed how she felt mistreated by "administrators and lawyers" who prioritized protecting the school's reputation over addressing her claims adequately.

In response to these allegations, over 250 alumni, parents and students have signed a letter threatening to withhold financial donations to the school until significant changes are implemented regarding its handling of sexual misconduct cases. The community has voiced concerns that the institution was not transparent about its investigation into Masullo.

Parents and community members have reacted with outrage, fearing that necessary actions were not taken to protect the students. Unnamed parents expressed worry that the school may have reached a financial settlement with Masullo, along with a nondisclosure agreement that would prevent school officials from discussing details related to the misconduct claims.

These parents conveyed their frustrations, stating, "Nothing the school has done over the past few months reflects any awareness that this matter involves something more than an employment issue".

Amid the growing discontent, 20 faculty members sent a letter to the school's board of trustees on September 10, expressing concern over the investigation's progress and the perceived prioritization of the school’s reputation over student safety.

The faculty urged the administration to act swiftly and decisively to restore confidence in the school's leadership, emphasizing, "Transparency and accountability in addressing these issues are critical to rebuilding trust in the governance of our school".

As the community rallies for change and accountability, the University School of Nashville must address the allegations' implications and work toward ensuring a safe environment from sexual harassment for all students.