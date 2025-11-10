Construction Begins on Britain’s Largest Christian Monument, ‘Eternal Wall of Answered Prayer’

The "Eternal Wall of Answered Prayer" to be built near Birmingham, UK, by 2028. | Photo credit: Infinity Labs

Construction is officially set to begin this week, described as Britain’s largest Christian monument, following the successful completion of an initial $50 million fundraising goal.

The project, called the Eternal Wall of Answered Prayer, will be built near Coleshill, situated between the M6 and M42 motorways outside Birmingham. Designed in the form of a Möbius strip, the structure will rise 167 feet high—more than twice the height of the Angel of the North.

Composed of 1 million bricks, each one will correspond to a personal story of “answered prayer,” accessible via smartphones. Organizers reported that approximately 120,000 stories have already been submitted from 125 countries worldwide.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place on Wednesday, marking the official start of construction. The monument is projected to open to the public in 2028, by which time it is expected to include 250,000 recorded prayer testimonies.

According to its developers, the initiative has drawn support from more than 20,000 donors globally, reflecting broad international engagement with the project.

Richard Gamble, a former chaplain for Leicester City Football Club and the project’s founder, said the idea first came to him more than 20 years ago and has been in development for the past decade to gather support.

“I am delighted we are creating a monument that will share a million stories of hope and that people will be able to discover Jesus, who listens to and answers prayer. We have faced many delays and challenges. I believe the timing is perfect," he said.

“Everyone at Eternal Wall is deeply grateful to the thousands of people who have backed this project according to their ability — for every dollar donated, every hour volunteered, and every prayer offered to bring us to this point.

“This is the moment to build a landmark of hope … a lasting testimony to the power of prayer, preserving the Christian heritage in our nation.”

The architectural design was created by Snug Architects, chosen through a Royal Institute of British Architects competition. Construction management has been awarded to VSL, serving as the main contractor.

Land for the monument was donated by IM Properties, a company owned by Midlands businessman Lord Edmiston, whose company also contributed financially toward the building costs.

Once completed, organizers estimate the site will attract around 250,000 visitors annually. The project will span 10 acres of landscaped grounds and include a car park, with future additions planned for a visitor center and conference facility.

Despite reaching its primary funding goal, the organization stated that an additional $7 million is still required to complete the site’s infrastructure.

Lord Edmiston said: “Eternal Wall is designed to remind our nation, and people everywhere, of God’s goodness. It is a testament to present and future generations of the Creator of the universe, who has answered numerous prayers over centuries past and still is answering them today.”

He continued, “If we don’t remember the God who stood by us in our darkest hours as a nation, then we are condemned to have a future absent of His divine guidance and protection. I am therefore proud that my company has had the opportunity of being a significant donor to this project.”

