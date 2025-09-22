European Evangelical Alliance Appoints Andreas Wenzel as New President

On September 17, 2025, transition meetings in Bar, Montenegro, the European Evangelical Alliance elected Andreas Wenzel of Germany (right) as its new president, succeeding Rev. Dr. Frank Hinkelmann (left), who served for 12 years. | Photo Credit: Facebook/ European Evangelical Alliance

The European Evangelical Alliance has appointed Andreas Wenzel of Germany as its new president, taking over from Rev. Frank Hinkelmann, who served for 12 years.

The leadership transition was announced at the Alliance's hybrid Members Meeting in Bar, Montenegro, where the EEA Board and staff gathered on site, while Evangelical leaders from across Europe joined virtually.

Since 1990, Wenzel has been involved with Word of Life Germany, initially as a youth pastor and later in various executive roles focused on evangelism, discipleship, and training young leaders. In 2012, he joined the leadership team of Word of Life Europe, overseeing the ministry's operations in 18 countries, and became its director in 2023.

In addition to his work with Word of Life, Wenzel has held leadership roles on local and national boards of the German Evangelical Alliance and has been a member of the European Evangelical Alliance Board since 2017.

EEA co-general secretaries Connie Main Duarte and Jan Wessels expressed their approval of his election, emphasizing his dedication to mission and the Bible. Duarte remarked that Wenzel’s “passion for mission will inspire us all to press forward in faith,” while Wessels mentioned that Wenzel would bring “fresh energy rooted in Scripture to unite and empower Europe’s Evangelical family.”

Founded in 1951, the European Evangelical Alliance represents more than 23 million Evangelicals in 35 countries, working to promote unity, advocate for religious freedom, and engage in public policy on issues affecting the Church.