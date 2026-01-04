‘God Has Not Forgotten Venezuela’: Evangelical Leaders Call for Prayer After U.S. Operation

A Venezuelan waves their national flag, reacting to reports that the U.S. attacked Venezuela and captured leader Nicolás Maduro outside the El Arepazo in Doral, Florida, on Jan. 3, 2026. | Screenshot: YouTube/ Miami Herald

President Donald Trump announced that U.S. forces carried out what he described as a decisive military operation in Venezuela early Saturday, an action that administration sources said followed months of strategic pressure on the socialist government.

According to Trump, the operation involved targeted explosions and the deployment of aircraft in Caracas and ended with the arrest of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, who were flown out of the country.

Calling it a “brilliant operation,” Trump declared the outcome directly on his Truth Social account: “The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the country.”

Venezuelan authorities quickly acknowledged the incursion. Executive Vice President Delcy Rodríguez confirmed that an operation had taken place and condemned it as an act of foreign aggression against the country.

Amid the unfolding events, evangelical leaders in Venezuela urged calm and prayer. In a statement signed by Pastor José G. Piñero, executive director of the Evangelical Council of Venezuela, the organization expressed concern for the nation and called believers to focus on peace.

“We extend our prayer and solidarity to all brothers and fellow citizens who are going through moments of uncertainty or fear,” the council stated. “We reaffirm our confidence in the sovereignty of God, who reigns over the nations and guides history according to his eternal purpose.”

Pastor Carlos Vielma, speaking from Caracas, described the immediate impact of the operation in comments to Diario Cristiano Internacional. “We were startled awake in the middle of our sleep early this morning by loud explosions. We have no electricity or Wi-Fi. Of course, that at that hour of the morning leaves you in shock. I believe the first steps have been taken; some details and individuals still need to be identified.”

From exile in Florida, Aristóteles López, founder of March for Jesus in Venezuela, framed Maduro’s capture as an act of divine justice. López told Diario Cristiano that the outcome demonstrated that God “never forgot Venezuela,” despite years of national suffering.

López added that the arrest represents a historic turning point that could reverberate beyond Venezuela, potentially sending a geopolitical “shake-up” to other socialist regimes in the region, including Cuba and Nicaragua.

At the same time, López cautioned that the struggle is not finished and urged what he called the “remnant people” to remain in sustained prayer to see the transition through. He also rebuked religious leaders whom he accused of compromising their faith by aligning with the former regime for influence or financial gain, urging them to step aside so the church could help rebuild the nation spiritually.

Also speaking from Caracas, José Rivero, leader of the H2D Foundation, warned that the situation remains complex and fragile. “The current situation is even more complex. We need wisdom from Heaven to navigate it. … Trusting in Him,” Rivero said, appealing for continued prayer for Venezuela during a moment of deep uncertainty.