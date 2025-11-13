FCA Launches Unified Resources Web App to Power Digital Discipleship

The app launched by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. | Screenshot: Fellowship of Christian Athletes Website

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes has rolled out a new platform to centralize its ministry and discipleship materials, reporting more than 28,000 users to date.

Called the FCA Resources Web App, the online hub debuted last month to bring the youth ministry’s offerings into a single destination.

An FCA spokesperson told The Christian Post via email that the release is “part of a broader ministry shift” and “not just a technological upgrade.”

“The new FCA Resources Web App consolidates everything, including Bibles, devotions, reading plans, discipleship tools and Huddle resources, into one unified digital hub,” FCA told CP.

“Unlike past tools, this web app provides a consistent experience across all devices, ensuring that coaches, athletes and volunteers access the same Gospel-centered materials anywhere, anytime.”

Leadership outlined three primary aims for the platform: centralizing all discipleship content in one easily accessible place, offering interactive tools and study plans suitable for small groups, and expanding global reach by providing multilingual resources.

According to FCA usage data from Oct. 15 through Nov. 11, the app logged 28,603 users, more than 40,000 sessions, over 104,000 page views, and 41,053 resource views.

When asked about the hoped-for impact, the spokesperson emphasized spiritual formation over utility, stating that users should “encounter meaningful spiritual growth” rather than “just convenience.”

“The app is designed to help coaches, athletes and volunteers deepen their relationship with Christ, strengthen their discipleship efforts and stay connected to FCA’s mission,” they explained.

“Ultimately, our prayer is that this tool equips every user to engage, equip and empower others with the Gospel in any environment: on the field, in the gym or in daily life.”

The launch coincides with FCA’s nationwide multisite gathering, “Fields of Faith,” which brings students together each fall for peer-led worship and testimonies.

According to the organization, the annual event began in 2004 with more than 6,000 students attending on school athletic fields in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas, leading to about 100 decisions for Christ.