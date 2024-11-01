First Baptist Dallas Announces Major Reconstruction of Fire-Damaged Sanctuary

First Baptist Dallas Church. | Screenshot from a YouTube video by First Baptist Dallas.

First Baptist Dallas has unveiled bold plans to reconstruct its historic sanctuary, which was severely damaged by a fire earlier this year.

Known as the “Notre Dame” of the Southern Baptist Convention, the church stands as a significant landmark in the denomination, with Senior Pastor Robert Jeffress, a spiritual advisor to former President Donald Trump, leading its 16,000-member congregation.

During a recent Sunday service, Executive Pastor Jeff Lovvorn shared the church’s commitment to rebuilding. “Our goal is to honor the past while looking forward to what God will do here,” Lovvorn stated. He emphasized the church's dedication to preserving the sanctuary’s historic exterior walls, which are currently being reinforced.

The new designs plan for a larger steeple that echoes the original structure and restored stained glass windows to enrich the worship environment. Lovvorn noted, “The steeple has been a symbolic cornerstone for our church, reminding us that Jesus Christ is our true cornerstone.”

In addition to these elements, the new sanctuary will feature an elevated floor and a redesigned pulpit positioned on the north side of the building. This reorientation aims to offer a more inviting atmosphere for worshipers and includes modern amenities such as an expanded fellowship area, a grand staircase, and a multifunctional venue beneath the sanctuary.

To realize this vision, First Baptist Dallas has launched Mission 18, its largest fundraising campaign to date, with a target of $95 million. The funds will support the sanctuary’s reconstruction and other church ministries. Lovvorn highlighted, “We see this not just as a reconstruction but as a vision for the future.”

CBS News reports that construction on the new sanctuary is expected to commence in January. Since the fire in late July, the church community has come together in faith and determination, with the leadership encouraging members and the broader community to engage in rebuilding efforts. The church is committed to providing ongoing updates and renderings throughout the project's development over the next two years.

Founded in 1890, the historic red brick sanctuary suffered extensive damage when a fire ignited in the basement; however, the historic pulpit remarkably survived the blaze. While the fire's cause remains undetermined, investigators have ruled out arson.