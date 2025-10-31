First Baptist Dallas Named Top Church in DFW, 18 Months After Sanctuary Fire

First Baptist Dallas, Texas. | Photo credit: Facebook/ First Baptist Dallas

The First Baptist Dallas has been named the best church in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Pastored by Robert Jeffress, First Baptist Dallas announced this week that it has received the Gold Award from readers of The Dallas Morning News, who voted to recognize the church located in downtown Dallas for 157 years.

Jeffress is known worldwide for his daily radio and television program, “Pathway to Victory,” which is heard on thousands of stations and has been named the most-watched program on the Trinity Broadcasting Network for over five years.

With over 16,000 members in what is described as a “multi-generational church community,” First Dallas offers three Sunday morning services, along with “discipleship opportunities” in both English and Spanish for all ages.

In addition to this year's Gold Award, First Dallas was previously honored with the Silver Award in 2024 and has been recognized among the Top Places to Work since 2021, including ranking No. 2 among midsize organizations in 2024.

The congregation is still rebuilding its historic sanctuary after a four-alarm fire caused significant damage and a roof collapse in July 2024.

Jeffress said Trump sent him a note after he was informed that the church was engulfed in flames. Trump, who previously spoke at the church on Dec. 19, 2021, sent Jeffress a note and “offered his help to do anything he could,” Jeffress added.

“This historic sanctuary that burned to the ground was the site that presidents visited when they came to Dallas. Woodrow Wilson, Gerald Ford, President George H. W. Bush were all worshipers in that sanctuary,” Jeffress told CBS affiliate KTVT about the 134-year-old church building.

Originating in the basement, the blaze destroyed the historic worship space but miraculously spared the original pulpit. While arson was ruled out, investigators said in September 2024 the cause of the fire would “remain undetermined.”

After the fire, First Baptist Dallas launched its most significant fundraising effort ever, Mission 18, to bring its new vision to life by raising $95 million to support both the new sanctuary and other church ministries.