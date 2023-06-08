Florida Confirms Transportation of Migrants to Catholic Charities in Sacramento

Wikimedia Commons/Gage Skidmore

The office of Republican presidential contender and governor of Florida Ron DeSantis has verified that scores of migrants were routed to the Diocese of Sacramento Catholic Charities offices. The governor's staff defended the decision by mentioning that Catholic Charities receives federal funds, which has generated controversy.

The Bee Reports Flight of Migrants Arranged by DeSantis, Authenticity of Video Uncertain

The Florida Division of Emergency Management stressed that all migrants boarded planes to Sacramento voluntarily and expressed a wish to move to California in a statement given to Crux on June 6.

The statement claims that the volunteers gave their verbal and written agreement in order to indicate their willingness to travel to California. To ensure their safe transfer to a different non-governmental organization (NGO), a contractor was on hand. The message also identified Catholic Charities as the specific NGO involved in the process, which is funded by the federal government. The nonprofit Diocese of Sacramento Catholic Charities states on its website that it has financial agreements with the government on the national, state, county, and local levels.

The Diocese of Sacramento, however, was shocked when sixteen migrants were left at its door on Friday, June 2, without any notification of their origin or the identity of the giver. Authorities in California initially charged Governor DeSantis with being to blame for the migrants' arrival and opened an inquiry, accusing him of "state-sanctioned kidnapping" and threatening to press charges. Democratic governor of California Gavin Newsom described DeSantis as a "small, pathetic man."

The Sacramento Bee was the first to report on the Saturday flight to Sacramento by a private chartered jet of 16 migrants from Venezuela and Colombia. Then, on Monday, an additional 20 migrants were airlifted to the state's capital. California officials quickly blamed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after the first flight touched down, but it wasn't until the governor and Republican presidential candidate admitted that his administration had organized the flights in a statement released on Tuesday.

The DeSantis Administration posted a link to a video on Rumble that appeared to show migrants boarding a flight for California and signing waivers. But it still needs to be determined whether the footage is real. The footage's origin, timing, and personnel responsible for its capture and compilation are all unknown. The folks speaking and seen in the clip are also not identified in the video. It took time for The Bee to confirm its accuracy independently.

Also Read: Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops Denounce Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Bill on Death Penalty

Texas Governor Sends Migrants to Democratic "Sanctuary Cities" as Immigration Crisis Deepens

Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been outspoken about his state's reluctance to shoulder the burden of a crisis that he believes should be solved by the United States as the immigration issue at the southern border continues to worsen. Government. According to the article in Cath News, over 13,000 migrants have already been transported by Governor Abbott to Democratic-run "sanctuary cities," including New York City, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia.

Miriam Sammartino, the director of Catholic Charities and Social Worries at the Sacramento Diocese, stated her worries about how the migrants came to Sacramento in response to this ongoing problem. She called the scenario tragic and said she thought the migrants might not have even been aware they were being taken to Sacramento. The Diocese's primary concern, according to Ms. Sammartino, is to address this situation and ensure the welfare of the migrants.

Related Article:Governor Ron DeSantis Emerges as Conservative Voice for Christians, Rivaling Donald Trump's Base