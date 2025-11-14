Florida Plane Crash Kills U.S. Missionaries Bringing Aid to Jamaica

Ignite the Fire founder Alexander Wurm and his daughter Serena, killed in a plane crash while en route to Jamaica for humanitarian relief. | Photo credit: Facebook/ Ignite the Fire

Two Christian missionaries died in a plane crash while delivering aid to hurricane-hit Jamaica and are being remembered for their lifelong dedication to helping others.

The Christian ministry Ignite the Fire announced in a Facebook post Monday that its founder, Alexander Wurm, 53, and his daughter Serena, 22, were killed in a plane crash earlier that day in Coral Springs, Florida.

The two were on a humanitarian mission to bring relief supplies to Jamaica following the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa two weeks ago. Authorities confirmed that Alexander and Serena were the only passengers aboard the small aircraft, which was traveling from Florida to Jamaica.

“Alexander, known for his warmth and unwavering kindness, devoted his life to serving others — both through his actions and by sharing the gospel of Jesus across the globe,” the ministry’s statement reads.

“Throughout his life, Alex travelled extensively, reaching various countries and continents, where he tirelessly worked to bring faith, compassion, and support to those in need. His legacy of faith and compassion touched countless lives.”

Wurm founded Ignite the Fire with a vision for “empowering youth through missions and evangelism across the Caribbean.” He is survived by his wife, Candace, and their two children, Christiana (20) and James (17), in addition to his late daughter Serena.

In a post shared on his personal Facebook account, Wurm had written that Ignite the Fire had already provided relief to Jamaica immediately following the storm using the organization’s mission airplane.

On that earlier trip, which took place early last week, the team transported “generators, screws, tarps, battery packs and Starlink Communication systems” along with other “desperately needed supplies” to assist communities devastated by the Category 5 hurricane.

The Coral Springs Police Department released additional details about the crash, confirming that the incident occurred on Monday morning. The department is working with the Federal Aviation Administration, the National Transportation Safety Board, and the Broward County Sheriff’s Office to determine the cause.

The Rev. Franklin Graham, president and CEO of Samaritan’s Purse, which is also providing aid to Jamaica, posted a message on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, asking for prayers for the Wurm family. He urged followers to pray that “the Lord would comfort, help, and uphold them.”

Hurricane Melissa, which struck Jamaica on Oct. 28 as a Category 5 storm with sustained winds of 185 mph, was the strongest hurricane ever to hit the island. The storm caused catastrophic damage, with 90% of the buildings in Black River losing their roofs and much of the island left without power for days.