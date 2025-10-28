Four in Five Rural Pastors Say They’re Becoming Trusted Figures in Civic Life

Photo credit: Unsplash/ Max Kukurudziak

Despite external perceptions of small-town ministry, pastors serving in rural contexts say they are witnessing tangible wins now and remain hopeful about what lies ahead.

A Lifeway Research phone survey of 1,003 Protestant pastors conducted Aug. 5–27, 2025, highlights distinct aspects of ministry in America’s small towns and rural communities.

The project was sponsored by the Center for Rural Ministry at Grove City College, The Rural Home Missionary Association, and the Rural Church Institute at the Wheaton College Billy Graham Center.

According to the findings, nearly two-thirds (63 percent) of pastors say their calling is to their specific church that happens to be located in a small town or rural area, while about a quarter (24 percent) say they sense a call specifically to rural places.

Around 4 in 5 rural pastors (83 percent) say they are becoming trusted figures in civic life, approximately 3 in 4 regularly witness members stepping into leadership (77 percent), the healing of broken relationships (77 percent), and new commitments to Christ (75 percent), and two-thirds (66 percent) see consistent attendance growth.

When asked how they define ministry “success,” more than 9 in 10 point to care demonstrated among members (98 percent), reconciliation where relationships were broken (94 percent), regular presence and participation (94 percent), lay leadership development (93 percent), and new professions of faith in Jesus Christ (93 percent).

On frequency, 97 percent say they commonly observe members showing care, and 90 percent say consistent presence is a routine reality.

Almost 9 in 10 (88 percent) expect their church to be stronger a decade from now—including 53 percent who strongly agree—while 11 percent disagree and 1 percent are unsure.

In the prior 12 months, the median rural congregation recorded five new commitments to Jesus Christ through their church; meanwhile, 13 percent reported none.

About one-third (33 percent) saw between one and four commitments, another third (32 percent) reported five to 10, and just under a quarter (22 percent) said more than 10 people made a new commitment in the past year, including 10 percent who reported 21 or more.

When scaled by attendance, 27 percent of churches reported more than zero but fewer than five new responses per 100 attendees, 29 percent saw five to 10, and 31 percent reported more than 10 decisions.

Regarding outreach effectiveness, pastors most frequently cite kids’ events (26 percent), personal invitations from church members (24 percent), and community service like food distribution, toy giveaways, or school support (20 percent) as the strongest evangelistic catalysts.

Personally, small-town pastors say they’re most likely to see evangelistic results from individual relationships: one-on-one listening (23 percent), steady presence in daily life (17 percent), and friendships nurtured over meals and shared activities (17 percent).

Consistent with that philosophy, 89 percent believe being present in people’s lives is more effective than having strong programs—including 55 percent who strongly agree—while only 10 percent disagree and 2 percent remain unsure.

Even with the upbeat outlook and present gains, pastors acknowledge persistent obstacles: three in five (60 percent) say developing and empowering lay leaders is a current challenge.

Half of small-town pastors say their churches are currently struggling with resistance to change. Slightly fewer cite nominal Christianity and financial limitations (44% each), while about a third (36%) say their congregations are inwardly focused.

Roughly 7 in 10 (71 percent) small-town pastors work full time with church-only income, 15 percent are part-time with church-only income, and 9 percent serve bivocationally.

Despite 44 percent citing financial limitations, 4 in 5 (81 percent) say their congregations still possess the resources needed to sustain essential ministry, with 50 percent strongly agreeing.

Family income sources remain church-centered for most: 90 percent receive at least some household income from church compensation; 50 percent supplement through a spouse’s job; 33 percent draw from pension or retirement funds; and 26 percent report earnings from work outside the church.