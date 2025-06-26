Franklin Graham Preaches to London Crowd: ‘Come to Jesus, the One Who Can Turn It Around’

On June 21, 2025, over 17,000 people from all across the United Kingdom gathered in London to attend the God Loves You Tour with Franklin Graham. | Photo Credit: Facebook/ Franklin Graham

Nearly 20,000 people gathered at ExCeL London on Saturday evening to experience the return of the God Loves You Tour, led by Rev. Franklin Graham.

Organizers reported an attendance of over 17,000, exceeding the venue’s increased capacity of 15,000, which resulted in several thousand people being turned away for security reasons.

Rev. Graham, who has visited the UK multiple times to preach, began the event by expressing his gratitude, saying, “I’m so grateful to be back in London. I’ve been looking forward to this.”

Despite the overflow crowd, those outside responded with singing and applause rather than frustration. Inside, worship was led by Grammy-winning artists CeCe Winans and Michael W. Smith, along with Christian band The Afters.

This event marked Graham’s third appearance at ExCeL London in partnership with over 550 churches across the city. Leading up to the event, more than 2,000 young people participated in Pursuit, BGEA’s series of gatherings designed to encourage youth Christians in the UK.

During his message, Graham addressed ongoing global conflicts and uncertainties, referencing wars in Ukraine, Israel, and Sudan, as well as tensions involving China and Taiwan.

“Since I last preached here in London two years ago, the world seems to be one step closer to Armageddon,” he said. “Many people feel hopeless, and they’re asking, is the world running out of time? You can come to the One who can turn that around, and that is the Lord Jesus Christ — God’s Son.”

He concluded by citing John 3:16 and inviting attendees to put their faith in Jesus Christ, with hundreds responding, including a 16-year-old girl who commented, “Everybody is hungry for God in my generation right now, and He is moving.”

After the event, Franklin Graham shared this reflection on his Facebook: “It was an incredible night at the ExCeL London! We praise God for moving in the hearts of hundreds of people who responded to the invitation to make a decision for Jesus Christ this evening. Their lives are changed for eternity, and we give God all the glory.”

“I told the crowd of 17,000 that the Bible is about forgiveness. God wants to forgive you. He sent His Son Jesus Christ to earth to pay the penalty for our sins. Jesus shed His blood, died on a Cross, was buried, and God raised Him to life on the third day. He’s not dead, He’s alive—and He will come into your heart and forgive you if you ask Him and believe on His name,” he wrote.

Graham’s visit to London was part of a broader European effort, including the European Congress on Evangelism held earlier this year in Berlin, which gathered over 1,000 Christian leaders from 55 countries and territories.

The London event follows recent outreach events in Krakow, Glasgow, Naples, and Addis Ababa. Additional events are scheduled this year in Brussels and Buenos Aires.