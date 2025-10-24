Fred Luter Jr. Announces Retirement from Franklin Avenue Baptist Church, Backs Son as Successor

On Oct. 19, 2025, Fred Luter Jr. (center) announces his retirement as senior pastor of Franklin Avenue Baptist Church in New Orleans and urges the congregation to elect his son, Fred "Chip" Luter III (second from left). | Screenshot: YouTube/ FABCNOLA

Fred Luter Jr., longtime senior pastor of Franklin Avenue Baptist Church in New Orleans and the Southern Baptist Convention’s first and only Black president, has revealed that he will retire from his role.

During the megachurch’s 9 a.m. service on Sunday, the 69-year-old pastor said his retirement will take effect in October 2026, coinciding with his 40th anniversary leading the congregation.

He also urged members to select his son, Fred “Chip” Luter III, to become the church’s next senior pastor.

Reflecting on his journey, Luter recounted, “Who would have thought … that a young street preacher from the Lower Ninth Ward would be elected by the 65 members of the Franklin Avenue Baptist Church back in September of 1986 as pastor and then that young preacher who had never pastored before will lead Franklin Avenue to be the largest church in the city of New Orleans and one of the largest churches in the state of Louisiana.”

He continued by noting the congregation’s ministry over nearly four decades: “Through these 39 years, we have christened thousands of babies, baptized thousands of children, youth, and young adults, adults, and senior souls. But most of all, through the 39 years, we've led thousands of lost sinners to be born again believers with a relationship with Jesus Christ. Yes, the past 39 years have been an amazing ride and a life-changing experience.”

Luter made denominational history on June 19, 2012, when he was elected the SBC’s first and only Black president after being nominated by David Crosby, pastor of First Baptist Church in New Orleans.

Crosby—whose congregation hosted Franklin Avenue after Hurricane Katrina destroyed its facilities in August 2005—has pointed to Luter’s resilience, noting he grew the church from 65 members in a white-flight neighborhood into a megachurch serving more than 8,000 people before Katrina, and then rebuilt again following the storm.

As he looked back on the trials the church has endured, Luter emphasized God’s faithfulness while preparing to hand off leadership.

“Through it all, God has been faithful to the congregation at Franklin Avenue Baptist Church. Considering such an incredible past, it is now time to focus on the future of our congregation. … It is with an extremely heavy heart that I announce my retirement as senior pastor of Franklin Avenue Baptist Church effective next year,” he said.

He added that he will convene a special church meeting on Monday, Nov. 3, at 6:30 p.m. to vote on “Chip Luter as our next pastor of Franklin Avenue Baptist Church.”