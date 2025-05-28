German-American dual citizen Arrested Over Firebombing Attempt Against Embassy Office in Israel

Joseph Neumeyer was arrested for attempting to firebomb the branch office of the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel, with three Molotov cocktails (pictured on the left). | Screenshot: YouTube/ Firstpost

A dual citizen of the U.S. and Germany, has been arrested and charged with attempting to firebomb the branch office of the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Joseph Neumeyer, a 28-year-old, was detained Sunday at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York for the alleged attempted attack on May 19. If convicted, he could face a minimum of five years in prison and up to 20 years, along with a maximum fine of $250,000.

Prosecutors say that Neumeyer arrived near the Tel Aviv embassy, spat on a guard, and left behind a backpack containing three Molotov cocktails, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice. Authorities arrested him at his hotel and deported him to the U.S., where he appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Peggy Kuo of the Eastern District of New York.

Social media posts by Neumeyer indicated his intentions ahead of the attack, with one inviting others to “join me as I burn down the embassy in Tel Aviv,” and expressing outright hostility with statements like “Death to America, death to Americans, and f— the West.”

Investigators also discovered additional threatening posts from an account believed to be used by Neumeyer, revealing threats to assassinate President Donald Trump.

“This defendant is charged with planning a devastating attack targeting our embassy in Israel, threatening death to Americans, and President Trump’s life,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “The Department will not tolerate such violence and will prosecute this defendant to the fullest extent of the law.”

FBI Director Kash Patel added, “Such despicable and violent behavior will not be tolerated at home or abroad, and the FBI, working with our partners, will bring him to face justice for his dangerous actions.”