Global Methodist Church Denounces Killing of Three UMC Members in Nigeria

The Global Methodist Church General Conference was held in San Jose, Costa Rica, in September 2024. | Screenshot: YouTube/ Global Methodist Church

The leadership of the Global Methodist Church (GMC) has condemned the killing of three members of the United Methodist Church (UMC) in Nigeria, where it has been reported that GMC members were implicated.

The GMC Assembly of Bishops responded to reports of violence between groups in Munga Dosa, Nigeria, which resulted in fatalities and several homes being burned down, in a statement emailed to The Christian Post on Thursday.

“We are deeply grieved by the loss of life and the devastation that has occurred. We unequivocally decry the use of violence in any form and call on all people, Global Methodists and United Methodists alike, to act as agents of peace,” stated the assembly.

They emphasized the importance of prayer, urging the church and the global community to “pray fervently for those enduring unimaginable suffering, for justice to be served to those responsible for these acts, and for peace to be restored in Munga Dosa.”

The GMC also noted that there is “significant uncertainty surrounding the events” and warned against accepting unverified accounts or accusations circulating on social media.

According to UM News, violence erupted in Nigeria between UMC and GMC members following a Sunday gathering at Bwoi United Methodist Church in Bunkabu.

This led to the destruction of nearby huts and the tragic deaths of two young children aged 2 and 4. One of the deceased in the confrontation has been identified as a 27-year-old UMC lay leader named Elisha Masoyi.

The altercation followed the state government's shutdown of both UMC and GMC churches in the area amidst ongoing conflict that disrupted peace. According to church leaders, the violence may have originated from a long-standing local feud between families, exacerbated by disputes between UMC and GMC.

UMC Bishop-elect Ande Emmanuel and Nigeria Lead Bishop John Schol expressed their outrage, stating that they were “outraged that such an atrocity would occur among Christians, especially brothers and sisters who were once part of the same Methodist family.”

They further called on GMC members to “put an immediate end to the violence and refrain from disseminating misinformation that fuels fear and disdain that can lead to violence,” as reported by UM News.

In recent years, the UMC General Conference voted to remove church rules that banned the blessing of same-sex unions and the ordination of noncelibate homosexuals. This decision has resulted in the departure of approximately 7,500 congregations from the UMC, many of which have joined the theologically conservative GMC.

In Nigeria, same-sex marriage and homosexual acts are illegal, and the government prohibits involvement in LGBT advocacy groups.

UMC Bishop John Wesley Yohanna of the Nigerian Episcopal Area sent a statement to state officials in July, indicating that the regional body voted to join the GMC during a special session held earlier that month. However, a group of Nigerian UMC officials disputed Yohanna's claims, asserting that only the former bishop and about 10% of the regional body had left the UMC.

Since then, both Methodist denominations have asserted claims over the Episcopal Area, which consists of four annual conferences and approximately 560,000 members.