Super Bowl Champion Kicker, Harrison Butker Highlights ‘Hards Truths About Faith and Family’ on A Speech to Graduates at Georgia Tech

Pixabay/Irina L

Harrison Bucker, the kicker for the team that won the Super Bowl, recently delivered a speech to Graduates at his Alma Mater, Georgia Institute of Technology. He tackled difficult realities regarding faith and family.

Graduation Speech

According to Christian Forum, Harrison Bucker noted, in his commencement address in 2023, Being alive has meaning because people were created for something greater. On Saturday, May 6, the kicker for the Kansas City Chiefs issued a wake-up call to college students who were about to graduate. Butker, who has been vocal about his Catholic faith, shared with the young people that their diligence may bring them a highly successful profession but that this alone will not make them happy.

"But in the end, no matter how much money you attain, none of it will matter if you are alone and devoid of purpose," he asserted. As per Catholic News Agency, the football player claimed there are "too many examples" of individuals who have attained "worldly success" yet have not had fulfillment despite their accomplishments. Additionally, he mentioned, "Our culture is suffering."

Moreover, the National Football League (NFL) superstar recognized that he had received awards for his game-winning kicks, mentioning that Super Bowl LVII was the most-watched football match in history. He also stated that all of this joy is fleeting, and the reality is that none of these achievements are worth much compared to the happiness he is experiencing in his marriage and in beginning a family.

Butker claims that his involvement with the Catholic foundation at the university laid the groundwork for him to prioritize significant connections and develop into the kind of husband and father he is now. "While I'm still striving to be a better, more virtuous man, I'm confident that with God and with my wife by my side, I can do more than I ever could have imagined alone," he added.

Also Read:White House Aims To Boost College Graduation Rate

About Harrison Butker

Wikiwand stated that Harrison Butker is a kicker for the Kansas City Chiefs of the NFL. He was born on July 14, 1995, and his nickname, "Butt Kicker," is a pun on words combining his last name and position. Butker now plays for the Kansas City Chiefs. He attended Georgia Tech during his undergraduate football career. With a career field goal percentage of 88.1 (minimum of 100 tries), he is now ranked fourth all-time in NFL history. In 2019, he led the National Football League in scoring and helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV. It was the Super Bowl LVII, and there were only eight seconds left when he kicked the game-winning field goal.

Recently, The Catholic Leader stated that Butker, who is 27 years old, has been vocal about his Catholic religion, his pro-life convictions, and his dedication to the Traditional Latin Mass. Before becoming a parent, Mr. Butker routinely served at the altar at the Traditional Latin Mass. He expressed his belief that the traditional Mass "really entices a lot of young people who are looking for answers." They are looking for fulfillment in their lives. And as for himself, he found satisfaction by accepting the faith made available to him by the Catholic Church.

In the Super Bowl LVII in February, Butker kicked the game-winning field goal for the Kansas City Chiefs. His field goal gave the Kansas City Chiefs a 38-35 advantage over the Philadelphia Eagles with just seconds left to play in the game. The score was 38-35 at the time. The Chiefs were victorious in the Super Bowl for the second time in the last four years.

Related Article:Columbia University To Hold Separate Graduation Ceremonies Based On Ethnicity, Income, Sexual Orientation